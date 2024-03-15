EastEnders: Pastor Clayton to sexually assault Yolande, new fan theory fears

Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, March 14), saw Yolande stand up to her fellow churchgoers after rumours about her and Pastor Clayton started to circulate.

After Yolande was made aware of these rumours, she fought back at snide remarks made by the others.

A worrying EastEnders fan theory now predicts that Pastor Clayton may sexually assault Yolande.

Yolande had it out with her fellow churchgoer (Credit: BBC)

Yolande defended herself against the rumours

Last night, Yolande attended church with the Pastor and sat down in a group with fellow churchgoers.

One of the women had previously informed Yolande about rumours circulating round the church that she was having an affair with Pastor Clayton.

Once the group session started, the woman started making digs at Yolande before explicitly accusing her of causing Pastor Clayton’s eye to wander.

Yolande then slapped the woman in the face before explaining to Pastor Clayton that rumours had been going around about them.

Pastor Clayton told her to ignore the rumours, hoping that this wouldn’t affect their friendship.

A new fan theory predicts a sinister twist (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Pastor Clayton to assault Yolande?

With Pastor Clayton brushing off the rumours but worming his way closer to Yolande, a new fan theory predicts that their friendship may take a worrying turn.

The fan theory suggests that Pastor Clayton may attempt to sexually assault Yolande.

I don’t know. I think Pastor Clayton will sexually assault Yolande. #Eastenders @bbceastenders — Westie (@Wee_Westie29) March 14, 2024

The fan theory on X reads: “I don’t know. I think Pastor Clayton will sexually assault Yolande.”

Another fan then suggested: “Ah I really hope not but it has crossed my mind that or he may be the next serial killer…”

Is Pastor Clayton hiding a dark side? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Is there a sinister side to Pastor Clayton?

Fans have suspected that Pastor Clayton may be dodgy for quite some time. Now, these rumours have started spreading when Yolande is completely innocent.

But, did Pastor Clayton start the rumours? Will his friendship with Yolande lead to him sexually assaulting her? Is Yolande in danger?

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!