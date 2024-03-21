EastEnders: Dean needs to die after hard-to-watch Jade pub scenes, fans beg

Yesterday’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, March 20) was a difficult watch for some fans of the soap as Jade collapsed in The Vic.

During her speech at the charity fundraiser, she struggled to breathe and fell to the floor.

After watching these scenes, EastEnders fans have now called for Dean Wicks to be killed off.

Jade didn’t get to finish her speech (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Jade collapsed in The Vic

In Walford yesterday, Jade prepared to go to her charity fundraiser but Dean worried that she was too ill.

However, Jean bumped into Dean and encouraged him to allow Jade to go to the fundraiser.

Dean really wanted to see his daughter’s speech but Linda had made it clear that he wasn’t welcome.

After he started to cause chaos for trying to watch Jade’s speech, Dean was made to wait outside of the pub.

Jade wasn’t aware though that Dean was purposely making her more ill so that she wouldn’t leave for Pakistan.

With the tube to her oxygen tank being pulled out by Dean, Jade soon collapsed to the floor during her speech as Dean rushed in and blamed Jean for his daughter’s incident.

Fans can’t believe what Dean’s done (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg for Dean to be axed over cruel actions

With Dean going to extreme lengths to make his daughter stay in Walford, fans have been left sickened by his actions.

They’ve now demanded that the character gets killed off before anyone else gets hurt.

One fan stated: “[BLEEP] OFF DEAN!!!!! Messing with Jade’s oxygen supply. Kill him off at this point.”

Another viewer threatened: “If nobody kills Dean, I’ll do it MYSELF.”

A third EastEnders viewer demanded: “We need to get together as a community and kill off Dean personally.”

Dean won’t stop at anything (Credit: BBC)

Will Dean get his comeuppance?

Dean has been tampering with Jade’s medication and has now even cut off her oxygen supply.

Jean’s becoming wary of Dean now that Linda has urged her to look at Dean for who he truly is. But, will Dean’s schemes be sussed out by Jean? Will he finally get his comeuppance?

