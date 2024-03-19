Martin Fowler arrived back in EastEnders last night, but Sharon Watts was not with him. As fans question why – just where is Sharon?

With Sharon and Martin having been away to the same place, viewers had been hoping she would return as she’s been missing for most of The Six aftermath. So when will she be back?

It wasn’t quite the homecoming Martin hoped for (Credit: BBC)

Martin returns to EastEnders

Martin made his comeback on Monday March 18 right at the end of the episode. He arrived into the Brannings’ back yard to see Jack and Stacey kissing.

Oops, that’s their affair exposed then!

In tonight’s early release on iPlayer, Martin tries to get his head around what he’s seen. Jack and Stacey insist it was just a moment of madness and beg him not to tell Denise.

However Martin storms off and Stacey follows. She ends up admitting the whole affair, but tells him it’s definitely over and it’s none of Martin’s business anyway.

Martin confides in Kathy, who knowing what she does, desperately tries to persuade Martin he should keep the secret. Martin mulls over what to do, but what will he decide?

Meanwhile, with all of this going on, none of it answers the question: where is Sharon?

Martin and Sharon are like brother and sister (Credit: BBC)

Sharon and Martin have been away together in EastEnders

After her jilted fiancé Keanu Taylor tried to kill her at Christmas – and was then murdered by Linda Carter and buried under the cafe floor, Sharon fled Walford quick smart. She’s not been seen since, making the rest of The Six understandably a little narked. Fans haven’t been too impressed either, if we’re being honest.

Sharon decided to go to Australia to see Martin’s sister Michelle. It then transpired that Michelle needed a hysterectomy so Martin flew out to support them both through the operation and recovery.

It was then assumed that when Martin returned, Sharon would to, but that’s not the case. She has stayed in Australia and Martin brought no news on when she’ll be back.

Have they fallen out again? (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

Those watching at home want answers. They want to know why Martin came back to EastEnders without Sharon.

“Never mind Where is Kate, Where is Sharon?” joked one, referring to the recent speculation over the Princess of Wales’ whereabouts.

Another added: “So Martin can come back from Australia, but not Sharon?” with a confused looking gif attached.

“Has Sharon emigrated to Australia then? Because Martin went to Australia to be with her? And he is back on his tod so WHERE IS SHARON?” shouted one more.

Someone else said: “MARTIN!I’ve been awaiting his return….now for Sharon…”

Sharon fled Walford at the start of the year (Credit: BBC)

When is Sharon back in EastEnders?

Fans needn’t worry, Sharon will in face be back really soon!

Inside Soap has revealed that Sharon is returning to the Square in two weeks’ time. Although the exact date is yet to be confirmed, she will make a comeback to find out exactly what The Six have been up to in her absence.

How will she cope with the developments? And is there more trouble on the horizon for the women when Sharon’s back in Walford?

