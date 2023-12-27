EastEnders star Danny Walters, who played Keanu Taylor, has broken his silence after his Christmas Day death.

Soap fans watched as Keanu was stabbed by Linda Carter as he tried to strangle his bride Sharon Mitchell after learning that son Albie wasn’t actually his.

Now, with The Six struggling to cover their tracks, actor Danny has broken his silence – and he’s hinted at some work he’s got lined up.

Keanu’s death aired on Christmas Day (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Danny Walters breaks silence after Keanu death

With Keanu now lying wrapped in a tarpaulin under the floor of Kathy’s Cafe, EastEnders fans may be wondering what’s next for the man who played him.

Well hunky Danny has taken to Twitter, breaking his silence following the shock death of his character. Firstly, he shared a picture of Keanu with the caption: “Keanu Taylor.”

Next, he replied to a post from the Radio Times and said to fans: “Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Time to wear a different costume.”

Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Time to wear a different costume https://t.co/AfxhnbeQ1L — Danny Walters (@DannyWalters_) December 27, 2023

Fans react

So was Danny hinting that he has another show in the pipeline? Fans have confirmed that they most definitely think so!

“Costume??? You going to be a superhero???” asked one. Another added: “Best of luck @DannyWalters_ with whatever you do, wherever you go, be it here or Hollywood!” Another also predicted a future on the big screen: “So sorry to see you leave. Wishing you the best of luck and hope to see you in something exciting – even you getting into films!”

Costume??? You going to be a superhero???

Others, however, were just gutted Keanu got offed!

“So sad to see you go, didn’t see it coming at all!” said one. “Fancy killing the hot one!” another then said.

Danny Walters bids farewell to Albert Square

Speaking to the Radio Times, Danny said: “It’s been a blast. From the things my character has done, to the drama that he’s got himself involved in, to the danger he’s got himself involved in, and to the women that he’s got himself involved in over the years. It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride, but what a journey it’s been.”

He also revealed he’s taken a memento from his time on the show: “Yes! I’ve taken his greasy mechanic Taylors Autos overalls!”

