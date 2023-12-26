So EastEnders fans now know Keanu is dead – and Nish is lying half dead on The Vic floor (two victims in unrelated attacks was quite the twist!) – following the much-anticipated Christmas Day murder.

A mystery we’ve been waiting to be solved since the flash forward 10 months ago.

But what next? In the Boxing Day episode – a modestly lengthened one after last night’s hour-long special – Denise, Kathy, Stacey, Linda, Sharon and Suki reel in shock at what’s just happened… and argue as they try to decide their next steps…

Keanu is dead as the former nice guy turned full-on monster in Christmas Day EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Who killed Keanu and does Nish survive?

In case you were a little ‘tired’ by the time EastEnders played out on Christmas Day, a little recap: Denise, Kathy, Sharon and Linda found themselves back at The Vic after Sharon told Keanu that Albie was in fact Phil’s son – with her ex overhearing. Needless to say, Sharon and Keanu’s wedding was off. The four women were joined at the pub by Suki and Stacey, who were fleeing Nish.

The collective convinced Suki she had to confront Nish once and for all and tell him they were done – reasoning she would come to no harm with them all there.

But when Nish arrived, a fight broke out, resulting in Denise whacking the villain with a bottle as he fell to the floor and those moments from the flashforward tease played out.

And while many expected the ‘duff duffs’ to kick in at this point, more terrifying drama was to follow. Keanu arrived and after Sharon refused to let him see Albie, he began to strangle her!

Linda – by this point secretly sozzled on vodka – plunged a knife in his back, killing him apparently instantly.

But what of Nish’s fate? The episode ended with signs of life… but barely.

What happens in Boxing Day EastEnders?

Will Sharon be able to forgive Linda who’s responsible for Keanu being dead? (Credit: BBC)

If Christmas Day EastEnders thrilled you, tonight’s won’t disappoint. The women argue over what they should do… call the police? Cover it all up?

Denise – who reveals herself to be an expert in criminal law – is willing Nish to pull through. While that might get a murder from her own hands off her conscience, is the damage he could do alive far worse?

Will the women turn to the men in their lives for help? They’ve all been terribly let down, so could they be trusted? Jack, when all’s said and done, is a copper. Rocky is stumbling around the Square even more pickled than Linda.

The big question is whether the women can work together – Sharon’s obviously blaming Linda for killing the man she was all set to marry up until yesterday – and Denise is still furious with ‘slapper’ Stacey for bedding her fella – and whether they can all hold their nerve…

A new year of EastEnders has never looked so exciting!

EastEnders airs on Boxing Day at 8.25pm BBC One.

