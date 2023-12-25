8 spoilers from EastEnders’ Christmas Day episode tonight – including The Queen Vic murder

It’s Christmas Day in EastEnders spoilers and we know that means one thing this year: death in The Vic. But who dies? Who kills him? And why?

The big day doesn’t go well for The Six – Sharon Watts, Denise Fox, Linda Carter, Suki Panesar, Stacey Slater and Kathy Beale. However as they then gather in The Vic to drown their sorrows, it all goes horribly wrong.

So what happens in the lead up to the murder? Here’s our EastEnders spoilers for tonight’s huge post-watershed episode.

EastEnders Christmas Day spoilers

1. Sharon and Keanu’s wedding day

Keanu and Sharon are preparing to get married, but both are hiding big secrets. Sharon is desperate to mask her guilt over the fact Keanu is not Albie’s real dad. She wants her happy ending and is therefore determined to keep the truth hidden at all costs.

Meanwhile, Keanu is hiding the news he was behind Albie’s kidnap. He’s let mum Karen take the blame and she has fled Walford with Phil’s 50 grand.

As Keanu waits nervously at the church, Sharon arrives looking radiant. They are about to say ‘I do’ when Phil bursts in.

He drops the bombshell Keanu was involved in the kidnap plot and Sharon is left reeling. How will she handle the situation?

2. Suki prepares to leave

Suki is getting ready to depart Walford with Eve. However a visitor stops her in her tracks when she finds Ravi has been released.

The police know Eve is alive and well, so Ravi has been let go – and it means Nish won’t be far behind. Desperate Suki speeds things up as Eve hides and awaits her escape.

Just as Suki arrives and they prepare to leave, a panicked phone call from Vinny drives Suki back to No.41. But it’s not Vinny there it’s Nish.

As the Panesars sit to a tense Christmas dinner, Suki tries to leave. However, Nish has locked the door and drags her back to the table. She is rescued by a surprise saviour, as Ravi steps in and restrains Nish so Suki can flee. Will she get away?

3. Stacey at war with Jack

Things are tense between Stacey and Jack when she arrives at the Brannings’. She’s there to collect Charli for the Slaters’ Christmas lunch, but it’s clear there’s unfinished business between them.

She later confronts Jack – along with Eve – over revealing all to the police. They insist he has risked Suki’s life and put her in terrible danger.

Feeling guilty, Jack heads over to see Suki, but he is the last person she wants help from. She dismisses him, but will she live to regret it?

4. Kathy and Denise make their getaways

Denise has been blackmailed to stay with Jack and she’s not happy about it. After he used Amy’s mental health as a reason to forbid Denise from leaving him, their marriage is at rock bottom.

Meanwhile, Kathy still can’t forgive Rocky for burning down the cafe.

As they all attend Sharon and Keanu’s wedding, it’s not long before Kathy and Denise make a quick getaway from the church. And they head to the same place at the other four women of Walford…

5. Murder in The Vic

Sharon flees from her ceremony with supportive Linda by her side. As the women head to The Vic, they are met there by Denise, Stacey, Suki and Kathy.

They all have big events from the day to process and are seeking solace in the pub.

But in a flash everything changes forever when one Walford male is killed.

Who dies? And who dealt the fatal blow?

6. Bernie breaks down in more Christmas Day spoilers for EastEnders

After Karen’s departure, Bernie wakes up in the flat with no electricity or heating on Christmas morning. She has an emotional call with Karen and then goes to visit her brother.

Bernie pleads with him to get Sharon to let Karen come home. But Keanu refuses. And desperate to keep his secret, he tells Bernie she can’t come to the wedding for fear she’ll blow it.

Gathering all her courage, distraught Bernie visits Phil and interrupts the Mitchells’ Christmas lunch. She demands to see Phil, but what will she tell him?

7. Lola ‘returns’

The Mitchells are thrown when Lola has left a surprise video message. She reveals that both Jay and Honey are running the London Marathon.

Lola’s words about family hit home to Phil who makes a decision and soon heads to The Vic…

8. The Knights unite with the Beales

Anna and Gina go to the Beales’ for Christmas lunch with their mum and brother. George is left alone at the pub preparing for the wedding reception.

Cindy takes the opportunity to sneak out and visit him. She invites him for a drink and they share a charged moment,

As George joins the families, Elaine and Ian get jealous when he and Cindy go over old times. George thinks quickly and tells Elaine he’s booked her a romantic trip away in a hotel. Will it appease her?

