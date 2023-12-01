EastEnders: Stacey and Jack affair looms as fans beg: ‘Please no!’

Fans of EastEnders have been left begging show bosses not to go ahead with an affair storyline for Jack Branning and Stacey Slater. Recent weeks have seen the pair grow closer as he supported Stacey in her fight against stalker Theo.

And in last night’s episode (Thursday, November 30), Jack was there for Stacey as she drowned her sorrows, drinking in the allotments. Bringing her home to recover, Jack then defended Stacey when Sam questioned her parenting skills.

Jack has been a rock for embattled Stacey (Credit: BBC)

The pair’s palpable chemistry has left some wondering whether an affair could be on the cards. Indeed, recent EastEnders spoilers have revealed that Jack and Stacey will continue to bond over the coming weeks, as his marriage grows more turmoiled.

If an affair is where the storyline is headed, then the idea isn’t an entirely popular one with fans.

Next week’s episodes will see Jack and Stacey continue to grow closer (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg soap not to go ahead with Jack and Stacey affair

Fans on social media shared their thoughts on the potential match-up last night. And many seemed to agree that Jack and Stacey are better off left as they are.

Many have also picked up on the fact that Jack would be Stacey’s third Branning man – first Jack’s nephew Bradley, then his brother, Max. Is Stacey going to complete the set?

NO Jack & Stacey please, #EastEnders scriptwriters!

She’s already had 2 Brannings (Max & Bradley) and doesn’t need a third. Plus Stacey is too busy looking after baby Charli to have a bit on the side with Jack.#Jackcey #Stack — Rodney Watson (@RodneyMWatson) November 30, 2023

“NO Jack and Stacey please, EastEnders scriptwriters! She’s already had two Brannings (Max and Bradley) and doesn’t need a third. Plus Stacey is too busy looking after baby Charli to have a bit on the side with Jack,” one impassioned fan wrote on Twitter (now X).

Oh god please don’t start a Jack & Stacey affair, has she not had enough Branning men for one lifetime #EastEnders — Nazzle #COYG (@Mrs_AhmedZaman) November 30, 2023

“Oh god please don’t start a Jack and Stacey affair, has she not had enough Branning men for one lifetime,” said another.

jack & stacey getting together makes no sense? #EastEnders — (@loveislandpriv) November 30, 2023

“Jack and Stacey getting together makes no sense,” said a third.

PLEASE NOT THE JACK & STACEY AFFAIR #eastenders — LINK IN BIO TO DONATE ❤️ (@lambbiryani_) November 29, 2023

“PLEASE NOT THE JACK AND STACEY AFFAIR,” another screamed.

Do you want to see Stacey and Jack together?

