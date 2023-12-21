BBC soap EastEnders had nominations in four categories in the Entertainment Daily Awards 2023 and has only gone and bagged itself the top spot in all of these categories!

The soap beat rival soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street to secure this year’s title of Best Soap.

And, as a result of the triumphant year that EastEnders has had, the soap really deserves this quadruple win.

BBC soap EastEnders won the big one (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders wins four Entertainment Daily Awards this year

EastEnders has won BIG in this year’s Entertainment Daily! awards.

The award for Best Soap Double Act went to Bobby Beale and Freddie Slater.

The soap also came out on top for Best Soap Villain, seeing Cindy Beale win the title.

Stand-Out Soap Moment went to the Flashforward of The Six, with the soap making it a quadruple win by also scooping the one every soap wants – the awards for Best Soap.

In fact, EastEnders won 39.84% of the votes in this category, giving it an almost 20% lead from the runner-up soap Emmerdale, which secured 20.34%.

Everyone’s talking about ‘The Six’ (Credit: BBC)

A big year for EastEnders

Soap fans have got behind the BBC soap and it’s not a surprise after the successful year it’s had.

Lola Pearce-Brown sadly passed away this year after her brain tumour diagnosis.

Adding to this, EastEnders shocked everyone by bringing Cindy Beale back from the dead.

She returned to Walford with past favourites Ian Beale and Peter Beale in scenes that got everybody talking.

Throughout the year, soap fans have also been left guessing when it comes to The Six after seeing a flashforward at the start of the year confirm that someone will die on Christmas Day.

The Six potential suspects and now The Seven potential victims have become the subject on everyone’s lips, with the soap getting better and better, episode after episode.

EastEnders deserves to celebrate this huge achievement – winning four awards is definitely something to be proud of!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

