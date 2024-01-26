EastEnders: Sharon needs to return for ‘The Six’ murder aftermath, fans beg

Fans of EastEnders will know that Sharon recently went to Australia with Albie to see Michelle Fowler after the Christmas Day murder.

She’d wanted to escape from the mess ‘The Six’ had created, unable to face seeing Keanu’s body again.

EastEnders fans are now sick of ‘The Five’ and are desperate for Sharon to take the sixth place again.

Sharon fled Walford (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sharon is in Australia with Albie

Recently, ‘The Six’ planned to dig up Keanu’s body so that they could rebury it before the cafe builders found it.

Sharon couldn’t face seeing Keanu’s body again, with his murder really affecting her.

She then packed her bags and headed to the airport with Albie, visiting Michelle in Australia.

After Sharon’s departure, ‘The Six’ became ‘The Five’ as they struggle to keep their cover a secret.

Last night (Thursday, January 25), Nish pretended that he remember everything from Christmas Day.

With this, Suki agreed to buy his silence by handing over the businesses to him although she did request to keep the cafe.

Nish then revealed that he didn’t actually remember everything but he now knew that Suki clearly wanted to hide something.

Fans are begging for Sharon to come back (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders fans beg for Sharon to return to Walford

With Sharon away, fans of the soap are now all calling for her to return ASAP! They’re wanting ‘The Five’ to return back to being ‘The Six’ as after all, Keanu’s death only happened because he was trying to strangle Sharon in the first place. This makes her vital to the plot.

One fan demanded: “Denise & Linda are a pair of jokes. Sharon needs to get home as well.”

Another viewer wondered: “So is Sharon not even remotely a part of this aftermath then? When is she back?”

So is Sharon not even remotely a part of this aftermath, then? When is she back? #EastEnders — Kat – 🌈 🔥Mitchell apologist🔥 🌈 (@thebestactually) January 25, 2024

The Five have upgraded from the cellar to the living room.

The lack of Sharon in these scenes is jarring. #EastEnders — 🐦Shawn🤷‍♂️Lunn🐦 (@shawnlunn2002) January 25, 2024

Interesting that #TheSix is now #TheFive and even more interesting that all of this happened on SHARON’s wedding day!#Nish #Eastenders — Hasan Hussain (@HasanHussain777) January 25, 2024

A third viewer wrote: “‘The Five’ have upgraded from the cellar to the living room. The lack of Sharon in these scenes is jarring.”

A fourth person added: “Interesting that ‘The Six’ is now ‘The Five’ and even more interesting that all of this happened on SHARON’S wedding day!”

Will Sharon re-join the other women soon? (Credit: BBC)

When is Sharon back?

At the moment, it’s unclear as to when Sharon’s back. She’s just asked Martin to join her in Australia as Michelle awaits an operation.

But, how long is Sharon planning on being away for? And, what chaos will she return to?

