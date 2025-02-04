EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Grant Mitchell returns in Phil’s hour of need

In EastEnders spoilers next week, Grant Mitchell returns to the Square as Phil experiences worrying hallucinations.

Elsewhere, Sonia confronts Reiss and soon has her exit blocked… Will things take a sinister turn?

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

1. Phil’s mental health declines

Phil lashes out at Sharon after she reluctantly convinces him to get checked out by a doctor. She then heads off after listening to Phil’s unkind words.

Later, at Billy and Honey’s Sten-do, Sharon worries about Phil as she realises he organised the event but hasn’t even turned up.

Unaware that Phil is experiencing hallucinations, Sharon rounds up a search party in a bid to locate him.

2. Hallucinations take their toll on Phil

Sharon, Jay, Billy and Honey all try to track down Phil but have no luck. Phil then starts to experience psychosis symptoms of hallucinations and believes that he’s back in the 1985 version of the Mitchell family home.

During his hallucinations, Phil watches a key moment from his youth before speaking to a version of his younger self as well as key characters from his past.

But, can Phil get the support he so desperately needs?

3. Grant’s back

Sharon and Jay finally find Phil at No.55 but Phil rejects their help. He’s then surprised though when Nigel turns up with an unexpected guest – Grant Mitchell!

4. Sten-do chaos

Teddy works hard to pull off a successful Sten-do for Billy and Honey.

The celebrations start off great, but Phil’s disappearance soon throws a spanner in the works…

EastEnders spoilers next week 5. Sonia confronts Reiss

Sonia watches Bianca’s ‘confession’ video but Reiss tries to distract her. Sonia soon falls unwell and heads to the hospital whilst Reiss rushes to the lock up.

He hears that Sonia’s not well, heads home to check on her before leaving to return to the lock up once more…

Sonia prepares to delete the Bianca ‘confession’ video but soon gets stopped when making a troubling discovery. When Reiss returns home again, Sonia questions him over his whereabouts.

Things take a sinister turn though when Reiss starts to block Sonia’s exit as she goes to leave after confronting him… But, will she realise his true colours?

EastEnders spoilers next week 6. Priya and Ian team up

Cindy and Ian are at the centre of accusations as tensions within the family are high.

Priya and Ian have a drink together at The Vic and watch as Ravi, Cindy and Junior turn up. They then decide to team up…

Both Cindy and Kathy make sure that the cosy moment between Ian and Priya is short-lived though.

Priya later invites herself round to No.45 but heads off after being offended by Kathy. Ian then gets ready to follow her…

7. Chelsea and Penny make amends

Chelsea moves into No.27 but Denise tries to get her to backtrack. Penny’s furious that Jack’s letting Chelsea move in but she finally makes amends with her and puts all bad blood aside.

