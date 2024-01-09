EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Kat finds out the truth about Phil and Emma

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Aunt Sal’s funeral causes drama for the Mitchells when Sam finds out a secret. But how will Kat react when the truth comes out?

Meanwhile, Denise is all over the place and can’t cope, but will Jack notice what’s going on?

Elsewhere, Cindy tells Bobby what she really thinks – and it isn’t good. All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. The Mitchells say goodbye to Aunt Sal

It’s the day of Aunt Sal’s funeral and the Mitchells all arrive to pay their respects. Sam rallies Jay and Billy forcing them to attend. Meanwhile, Kat worries about Phil as he struggles to share his emotions.

Billy’s dad, Stevie Mitchell, also shows up, much to Phil’s anger. But why has he returned now?

Aunt Sal’s rarely seen husband Harold arrives. Harold moves the congregation – even Phil – to tears with his eulogy.

2. Sam’s money hungry – again!

Harold soon has news for Sam about Aunt Sal’s Will. It turns out Sal left Phil, Grant and Sam £100,000.

Sam demands Phil give her the money, but he refuses. So she begins scheming…

3. Alfie drops a bombshell

Alfie’s jealousy over Phil is bothering him. He soon reveals that Phil slept with Emma to Sam, who uses the info to blackmail Phil for the money. But Phil refuses to give in to her demands…

4. Kat finds out

As Sam steps up her blackmail, Phil and Ben meet in the Square and are behaving secretively. Kat spots them and is immediately concerned.

She confronts Ben, who covers for Phil. But what is really going on here?

Later, at Phil and Kat’s joint birthday party in The Vic, Phil gives in to Sam after a heart-to-heart with Kat. But that doesn’t stop Sam from outing him and she reveals everything about him and Emma on the mic in the pub.

Devastated Kat reels at Sam’s claims – but can Phil talk her round? Or has he lost her for good?

5. Priya delivers bad news to Suki

Priya supports Nish as he returns from the hospital. She tells Suki the builders have to relay the foundations of the cafe. Suki worries what to do and later pays Nish a visit…

6. Denise can’t cope in EastEnders spoielrs

Denise arranges a last-minute couples’ therapy session for her and Jack, however it’s clear the events of Christmas are weighing heavily on her.

Jack is rattled during the session when it becomes clear Denise isn’t listening. Jack later heads out for air where he bumps into Stacey and it’s obvious there’s still a spark…

After a heart-to-heart with Yolande, Denise attends a community church group. Denise is surprised by how comforting she finds it.

7. Sam out in the cold

After her stunt at The Vic Sam is met with anger and goes to find support from Ricky. But soon angry Jack orders her to leave. Ricky rushes after her though and interrupts her mid-argument with Phil in the Square.

8. Cindy reveals her true feelings

Cindy isn’t happy about Bobby and Anna’s date and tells Bobby he’s not good enough to date Anna. As Bobby waits for Anna at Walford East, Cindy arrives, but what does she want? And will they remain civil?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

