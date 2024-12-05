EastEnders spoilers: First look as Nish’s actions put Avani in huge danger

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Cindy is horrified to learn that Lauren has been abusing painkillers while pregnant. Learning that Lauren is with child, Cindy sets an ultimatum – come clean to Peter about her painkiller addiction, or else.

Will Lauren comply with Cindy’s demands?

Elsewhere, Martin and Stacey grow close during a surprisingly tender moment, and Linda struggles with her demons. And, with Nish’s shadow looming over ‘The Six,’ Denise is left terrified when his thugs attack the salon.

All of these EastEnders spoilers and more below.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Cindy fears the worst as she learns about Lauren’s baby

Lauren is struggling with withdrawal symptoms from the painkillers, but refuses when Cindy offers more pills. When her symptoms worsen, a worried Peter rushes Lauren to the hospital.

A terrified Lauren is relieved to learn that she hasn’t hurt the baby. Meanwhile, Cindy is horrified to realise that Lauren has been using while pregnant.

Sneaking away from Peter and Ian, Cindy and Lauren get into a vicious showdown. Cindy demands that either Lauren tells Peter the truth, or she’ll do it for her.

As she continues to pile on the pressure, Peter confides in Ian about his fears over Lauren’s intense mood swings. Ian suggests that he should make a show of commitment by proposing.

2. Martin and Stacey share a moment

At the hospital, doctors deliver Ruby and Martin the news that that the donor liver for Roman’s transplant isn’t viable. However, the doctors tell Martin that he is a match, and might well be Roman’s best hope.

Martin immediately agrees, and Ruby breathes a sigh of relief. Back at home, Lily grows upset when she learns that Martin is planning to undergo surgery for Roman, terrified what will happen to her and the other kids if something goes wrong.

Later, Martin and Stacey share an emotional heart-to-heart. And, as they grow close, he moves in for a kiss.

In the aftermath of the kiss, Martin and Stacey are both confused about where they stand. Stacey confides in Jean, who is busy preparing for Christmas while Stacey continues to fret.

3. Linda sinks into the bottle

As Elaine sets an ultimatum, Linda makes her choice – the booze. As she sinks further into the bottle, a dangerous night of alcohol abuse ensues.

EastEnders spoilers 4. Nish’s thugs menace Denise and Avani

Avani convinces Denise to give her a casual job at the salon. Later, Jack tells Denise that an anonymous caller has reported a sighting of Nish.

Back at the salon, she and Avani are alone when two masked men break in and tell them that Nish sent them. Afterwards, Ravi, consoling his daughter, goes to confront Denise – and finds her in the middle of a panic attack.

After talking Denise down, Ravi asks her why she’s so scared of Nish coming back.

Will she tell him the truth?

More EastEnders spoilers

5. Kim feels the pressure

Organising the Christmas Eve carol concert, Kim is faced with a number of obstacles. Will she pull it off without a hitch?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

