In EastEnders, a new fan theory reckons that recent storylines could force Sharon and Phil back together after years apart.

At the moment in Walford, Phil is struggling with loneliness and is feeling isolated from his loved ones.

Meanwhile, Nicola is doing her best to split Sharon and Teddy up. But, will this drive Phil and Sharon back together?

Sharon and Phil always find a way back to each other (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sharon and Phil to reunite?

In Walford, Phil has been feeling rather low and isolated ever since Ben went to prison. The return of Nigel Bates saw someone finally look out for him but his attempts to help Phil get involved with the family haven’t really worked out.

Nigel managed to get Phil an invite to Raymond’s birthday party this week, but Phil ended up leaving early after clashing with Denise.

Elsewhere, Phil’s ex Sharon is dating Teddy Mitchell. But, Teddy’s ex Nicola isn’t best pleased and wants to split them up.

Although, whilst she wants to get back with Teddy, she found a recent distraction in Jack Branning.

But, could all of this end up driving Sharon and Phil back into each other’s arms? They always do have a habit of returning to each other…

Was the love ever really lost? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict fresh Sharon and Phil romance

A new fan theory really thinks that these multiple storylines will lead to Sharon and Phil getting back together. It thinks it’s destined in the stars for the pair to reunite.

The theory reads: “I’m saying this rn Sharon and Phil are going to end up together after this Phil storyline if they don’t kill him off.”

Phil definitely could do with Sharon’s support right now. But, will she support him and help him through this tough time?

Could 2025 be the year that Sharon and Phil reunite for good? We hope so!

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders next week? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.