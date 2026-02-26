WARNING: The article below is packed full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on terrestrial television, and sees Penny’s pregnancy news reach Vinny.

It is the storyline everyone has been whispering about all week and now EastEnders has finally delivered. Penny Branning’s pregnancy secret is out and, in today’s episode, Vinny learns exactly where he stands as the pair face a life-changing decision together.

Penny has been caught in a whirlwind of emotions ever since discovering she is pregnant earlier this week. While dad Jack initially struggled with the idea of becoming a grandad, he has slowly started to come around. Cousin Lauren and boyfriend Vinny, meanwhile, have made it clear from the start that they are firmly Team Penny.

In the latest scenes, Penny and Vinny head to their GP to talk through their options. The doctor bluntly explains that Penny’s pregnancy would come with different considerations due to her being in a wheelchair. But instead of addressing Penny directly, he directs much of the conversation towards Vinny.

Understandably, Penny grows increasingly frustrated. It is Vinny who steps up, making it clear that Penny does not need anyone speaking for her. Once again, he shows just how deeply he cares.

Penny and Vinny make a life-changing decision in EastEnders

After getting all the information they need, Penny and Vinny finally sit down and have an honest conversation. The conversation fans have been waiting all week for them to have.

After listening to Penny open up about how she feels about the prospect of being a mum, Vinny admits he would love to be a dad.

He reveals that he would like to have a baby – if Penny is the mum – and that he will support her with everything, even the night feeds. She says she feels protected while he is by her side, and they both agree they want this baby.

As they celebrate with a kiss, Gina and Harry walk in and realise they have interrupted something big.

Penny jokingly asks Gina how she would feel about having a flatmate who stays awake all night, makes loads of noise and doesn’t pay rent. Gina looks confused until Penny reveals she is pregnant.

Gina is thrilled for her frined and they hug – while Harry and Vinny also share a moment, too.

EastEnders fans notice something special

But it isn’t just the heartwarming scenes today that have got fans talking. Fans love Penny and Vinny together, and they can’t help but notice the amazing chemistry the pair have on screen…

“Penny and Vinny carried this episode by a long shot. If you had told me they would have this much chemistry a year ago, I would’ve laughed at you. So glad they’re finally being used,” said one fan on Reddit. “Oh, Penny and Vinny. More of them, please!” agreed another.

Another viewer added: “I was open to Penny and Vinny, but now I’m fully on board. They are so cute!”

“Really loving Vinny and Penny. I like their interactions and bouncing jokes off one another,” said someone else.

Over on X, the sentiment was the same: “Penny andVinny are so cute together. I honestly think their blossoming romance is one of the best things in the show right now,” said one fan.

While another agreed: “Vinny and Penny have my whole heart.”

