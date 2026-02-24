WARNING: The article below is packed full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on terrestrial television, and sees Penny’s pregnancy news reach Vinny.

Penny is having a whirlwind of emotions in EastEnders today as she grapples with her pregnancy, and, unsurprisingly, Jack isn’t making things any easier.

After his awkward and blunt reaction to her news yesterday, he’s trying to make amends, but it’s not exactly smooth sailing.

While Jack scrambles to track down his daughter, Penny is busy figuring out whether she’s ready for motherhood. She turns to Lauren for advice, opening up about her hopes of one day having a family. Lauren is quick to reassure her, insisting Penny would make a fantastic mum.

It’s a surprising revelation for Lauren, who had always thought Penny wasn’t interested in having children. Penny admits she used to tell herself motherhood wasn’t for her, but now that she’s expecting, she’s starting to think maybe it is.

Jack tries to apologise for his earlier reaction to Penny’s news (Credit: BBC)

Jack makes a mess of apologising to Penny

Knowing he could have handled things better at the Branning family lunch, Jack has some making up to do.

He goes to see Penny with flowers, but she isn’t happy to see him. Penny is still annoyed by his reaction yesterday, but he is adamant he would worry if any of his kids were having a baby and that he just wants her to be happy.

He almost makes it through the apology unscathed, but then puts his foot in it once again by saying to Penny that he isn’t sure if it is a good idea for ‘someone in her position’ to have a child.

Fuming once again about her dad’s narrow-mindedness, Penny is upset. Lauren tries to defuse the situation by supporting Penny and getting Jack to see it from her point of view. But just as they are getting somewhere, Vinny arrives.

Oscar lets a secret slip today (Credit: BBC)

Vinny steps up after hearing about Penny’s pregnancy in EastEnders

Hungover after his night out with new bromance Peter, Oscar heads to The Vic for some hair of the dog. While there, he sees Vinny and accidentally tells him about Penny’s pregnancy scare.

This is the first Vinny has heard of it, and he rushes to see his girlfriend. But when he arrives, Penny admits it wasn’t a false alarm, and she is actually pregnant.

Penny admits to Vinny that she was nervous about telling him about the baby. However, she is stunned when he couldn’t be more supportive.

Unlike Jack, Vinny says all the right things and promises to stand by her, whatever she decides.

As Penny asks what he thinks they should do, he tells her it is more important what she thinks – showing Jack how he should have reacted to his daughter’s news.

Penny is pleased when Vinny says all the right things after finding out she is pregnant (Credit: BBC)

Jack does the right thing

After Vinny leaves Penny to process things, Jack steps up properly this time, promising to support her no matter what she decides. At last, Penny has the reassurance she needs from her dad.

But don’t breathe easy just yet. Fans are already panicking after spotting Jack looking after a baby in the New Year flashforward episode, while Penny is nowhere in sight.

Could this be the start of a shocking exit for her? Only time will tell, but viewers are bracing themselves for drama in 2026.

