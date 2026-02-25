EastEnders fans saw Vinny Panesar and Penny Branning finally sit down to talk about their big pregnancy news in today’s episode, but tomorrow’s doctor’s appointment promises more heartbreak for the couple.

Penny’s pregnancy has already sent shockwaves through Walford. After discovering she was expecting at a Branning family lunch, there was no way she could keep it to herself.

Jack was far from thrilled at the prospect of becoming a grandad again, though cousin Lauren has been nothing but supportive.

Meanwhile, Penny was pleasantly surprised by Vinny’s reaction. He reassured her, promised to stand by her no matter what, and left her feeling positive about their next steps.

Vinny has promised to support Penny with whatever she decides (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Penny and Vinny finally talk

However, today’s episode saw Vinny worried he might be putting pressure on Penny… which she assumed was him avoiding her.

He confessed to Priya that Penny was pregnant and he wanted to make things work with her. Priya told him honesty is the best policy, which he took on board.

However, with their romance little more than a month old, Vinny didn’t want to come on too strong and avoided talking to Penny.

Later, he confronted his fears and went to see her at home. He admitted that she terrified him because he liked her so much, and she seemed surprised.

The pair finally talked through their feelings, and while they were still way off deciding the future, Penny invited Vinny to her doctor’s appointment.

He initially assumed it was an appointment at the abortion clinic, but was relieved when Penny admitted it was just to talk about their options.

Tomorrow’s doctor’s appointment doesn’t go to plan for Vinny and Penny in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

More drama to come for Vinny and Penny tomorrow

Tomorrow’s appointment is set to leave Penny feeling heartbroken. At the GP, she finds herself sidelined in the conversation, which leaves her upset and dejected.

As the doctor explains what keeping the baby might involve, the couple will have to weigh their options carefully. What choice will Penny and Vinny make?

Read more: 13 EastEnders spoilers for next week, including Clare’s return and Max kidnaps Tim