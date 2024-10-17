In EastEnders, Jack Branning has been at the centre of criticism after he took Chelsea’s side over Penny’s in last night’s episode (Wednesday, October 16).

The copper was holding a grudge over his daughter for weeks after the club crush was pinned on her.

However, after learning that Chelsea was behind the extra ticket sales, he still decided to back her, much to Penny’s anger.

It’s safe to say, EastEnders fans weren’t too happy either…

Jack voted to save Chelsea from the police over his daughter Penny (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Jack Branning’s vote

The Brannings are left reeling in shock at the truth about the club incident. Having learnt the truth recently, Denise told Jack as they grew closer and Yolande gave her some words of wisdom.

As predicted, a storm erupted with the Brannings. After learning the truth, Penny stormed over to see Chelsea and demanded answers.

Meanwhile, Jack demanded that she hand herself into the police station, but Chelsea refused.

After sharing some harsh truths with her older step-sister, Chelsea decided to hand herself into the police. As she prepared to come clean, Chelsea decided to pay a visit to the man in the ICU who was on life support following the crush.

He woke up, much to Chelsea’s delight. When revealing this to Denise and Jack, the copper had a change of heart and decided to take her home. There a vote broke out, with the Brannings deciding that Penny should continue to take the fall so Chelsea can look after Jordan.

She didn’t want him to grow up alone, with her facing the same fate as his father Gray Atkins. Penny was, perhaps understandably, outraged and hurt at Jack’s seemingly preferential treatment.

Fans weren’t happy with Jack (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Jack needs to go?

Social media fans have flocked online to share their thoughts. Some have branded the family as ‘hypocritical’, with pretty much every member committing their own crime. From drug smuggling to being an accessory to murder, they don’t have much of a leg to stand on…

Some passionate fans have claimed Jack’s actions were too far, with some calling for him to be killed off by writers, noting that he could meet his death in the 40th anniversary episode which is taking place early next year.

One said: “I think Jack should die for the 40th. Some people might not agree but I think he’d be a perfect candidate although I’m probably biased because I don’t really like him.”

Another person replied: “I’m beyond ready for Jack to get written out the show. Almost every time he’s on screen he’s either yelling at somebody or just being unpleasant. I don’t care for Penny but Jack is a horrible father to her too. I’m fine with disliking a character if they add something, but Jack is boring and brings nothing imo. He needs to go.”

A third fan added: “I’m not even reading your reasons, just yes 100%, off he pops. Tedious character with nothing left to redeem him.”

