EastEnders spoilers: Chelsea’s guilt is revealed, but will she hand herself in?

In EastEnders spoilers, Chelsea Fox’s part in the nightclub crush is revealed – as mum Denise blurts out the truth to Jack and the Brannings. Chelsea has been struggling with her guilt after causing the club catastrophe – letting Penny take the blame for what happened.

And, as the family attempts to come to terms with the shock news, Jack demands that Chelsea hand herself in to the police. Will Chelsea come clean about her responsibility for the club crush?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Chelsea is worried that Denise is growing too close to Jack again (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: the truth is out about the club crush

Chelsea tells her mum that she needs to keep her distance from Jack. However, an oblivious Kim is all for Denise and Jack’s relationship.

At the hospital, Amy gets frustrated by her slow recovery. An argument between her and Penny soon breaks out.

Later, Penny decides to leave Walford. She arrives at No.27 as Jack and Denise are trying to cheer Amy up. As the situation escalates between Penny and the Branning family, Denise blurts out the truth – that Chelsea was responsible for the crush.

How will Jack and the Brannings react?

Jack tells Chelsea that she needs to hand herself in (Credit: BBC)

Chelsea makes a decision

The Brannings are left reeling in shock at the truth about the club incident. Penny storms over to see Chelsea, demanding answers.

Meanwhile, Jack demands that she hand herself into the police station, but Chelsea refuses. Meanwhile, Amy goes to see Lauren for support.

After sharing some harsh truths with her older step-sister, Chelsea decides to hand herself into the police. As she prepares to come clean, Chelsea grows emotional.

Later, Denise bumps into Kim in the Square, and the sisters discuss recent events.

