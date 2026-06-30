EastEnders isn’t on at 7.30pm tonight, here’s why and when it’s back

Between major sporting events and late changes to the TV schedule, EastEnders often finds itself moved around when big live broadcasts take priority. So with that in mind, viewers are asking what time EastEnders is on tonight (Tuesday, June 30), and whether it’s available on BBC iPlayer as usual.

Normally, EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7.30pm, with each episode also released on BBC iPlayer from 6am the same day. However, that schedule isn’t always guaranteed, with sporting coverage and other major programming sometimes taking precedence.

So what’s happening today, and can fans still catch up online?

EastEnders isn’t on tonight (Credit: BBC)

When is EastEnders on tonight? And is it streaming on BBC iPlayer yet?

EastEnders is not airing tonight, Tuesday, June 30, as Wimbledon takes over BBC One’s evening schedule.

To ensure viewers didn’t miss out completely, the soap instead aired on BBC Three last night (Monday, June 29) in a special hour-long broadcast.

The next episode is now set to air tomorrow, Wednesday, July 1, at 7.30pm, returning to its usual half-hour slot.

But while the schedule has shifted, drama in Walford is very much continuing.

EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow – Engagement party drama

EastEnders isn’t on tonight, but the drama continues tomorrow. Things take a lively turn at the engagement party, where Priya arrives determined to make an impression. She wastes no time in flirting with several guests, including Max, but her behaviour quickly raises eyebrows. Cindy, in particular, becomes increasingly suspicious as she watches events unfold.

Elsewhere, concern grows for Honey as Linda, Elaine, Kathy and Nicola notice Bea’s behaviour escalating. The group decide to step in, organising an intervention in the hope of preventing things from getting worse.

Meanwhile, Zoe hatches a plan of her own, telling Josh a lie about a Pride event at The Vic as she tries to bring him and Jasmine back together.

Priya tries to control Max (Credit: BBC)

What else happens in EastEnders tomorrow?

Also in tomorrow’s episode, Denise is left emotional in hospital as she makes the difficult decision to remove her head wrap for the first time.

It proves to be a powerful moment for the character, as she struggles to stay strong while facing what comes next.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Billy and Honey make a sickening discovery about Bea’s past