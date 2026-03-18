WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and reveals a Max and Mark flashforward theory.

Today’s EastEnders sees Lauren confront Mark about him plotting the car robbery last week. Mark doesn’t even deny being involved and instead has a plan up his sleeve.

However, in a surprise twist, Mark asks Lauren to go into business with him. He claims that with him stealing cars and Lauren selling them, they could make a fortune. Lauren points out that her uncle is a copper, but Mark urges her to think about it.

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Mark tries to convince Lauren to go into business with him (Credit: BBC)

Convinced that Lauren is going to say yes, Mark’s in a good mood. And she is certainly tempted by the promise of making big money when she meets a mum whose child attends a specialist nursery for sight-impaired children.

After learning how much the nursery will cost, Lauren and Peter ask their families for help. However, when Ian, Max and Jack all fail to step up with the funds, it looks like Lauren might take Mark up on his offer.

However, after Peter promises to provide for his family and start his personal training business again, Lauren goes to see Mark. She tells him she doesn’t want anything to do with his dodgy deal, and he’s surprised.

But what the pair don’t realise is that Max has seen them talking in the shadows and is now suspicious.

Fans are convinced Mark will go into business with Max, not Lauren (Credit: BBC)

New fan theories for the EastEnders flashforward

We now have a few months under our belts since seeing the New Year flashforward episode air.

Since then, fans have predicted that the baby Jack is looking after belongs to Penny and Vinny, after finding out they were expecting a few weeks ago. Fans are worried that something sinister is going to happen to Penny, however, as she is nowhere to be seen in the flashforward episode.

Other fan theories are that Mark and Lauren are having an affair by the end of the year. However, some viewers believe that while Mark is likely to be the person Lauren is texting in the flashforward episode, their relationship is purely business and not pleasure.

Fans think Max will strike a deal with Mark (Credit: BBC)

1. Max goes into business with Mark Jr

With Lauren seemingly backing out of the deal with Mark to sell his stolen cars at the car lot, fans think Max might step in, instead. After he heard Lauren and Mark talking in today’s episode, fans are convinced he will go behind Lauren’s back and make the deal with Mark instead.

This theory links Mark and Max together, and after Mark seemed so invested in Max’s arrest in the flashforward episode, this would make sense. Could the pair go into business together through Mark’s stolen car scheme?

Fans certainly think so after today’s episode. “Is Max going to assume Lauren is having an affair with Mark? Or is he going to be the one doing dodgy deals with Mark in the end?” said one fan on Reddit.

Someone else agreed. “I now think Max instead of Lauren will be going into ‘business’ with Mark at some stage.” While another fan added, “Agree about Max going into business with Mark for sure.”

Could Max be the head honcho of the drug gang? (Credit: BBC)

2. Max is Ravi and Mark’s gang leader

Some fans are convinced that Max is the boss who has been putting pressure on Mark to find the rat. While Phil did seem to know Mark’s ‘gaffer’ as he called him, it seems unlikely that Phil would do a deal with Max and not tell Mark who it is.

However, one clue that seems to link Max to being the drug boss aired last week. Max gave Lauren 24 hours to sell the classic car at the car lot and in the same episode, Mark was given 24 hours to reveal the name of the police informant. Coincidence? Probably. Red herring? Likely. But still – you never know!

Fans are convinced Max is hiding something. “Given everything surrounding the flashforward, I’m leaning towards the drugs boss being Max. And the man who takes Lauren and Oscar will end up being Ravi,” said one fan.

“Yes, I agree. The evidence strongly supports Max as a criminal mastermind,” added another fan.

“It being Max would explain why the response on New Year’s Day was so massive for solicitation to murder. They sent in multiple units,” a final fan added.

Other viewers believe that the mystery gunman who takes Lauren and Oscar hostage for revenge on Max is Ravi. This would definitely make this fan theory make more sense. However, others are convinced that the gunman is Johnny’s nemesis, Tim, who is back for revenge after Max shut him in the boot of his car.

Fans spotted something different about The Vic in the flashforward episode (Credit: BBC)

3. EastEnders flashforward: A siege at The Vic

Fans have also predicted drama at The Vic by the end of 2026 after spotting the windows of the pub were boarded up in the flashforward episode.

One fan wrote on X: “Judging by the boarded up windows on the Vic in the flashforward, I’m either guessing they’ll be another fire or a siege.”

Others think the pub will have new owners by the end of the year. “With the owners of the Vic referred to as ‘them’ in the flashforward, it seems Kat and Alfie might have lost the pub by Christmas.”

Someone else agreed: “Whoever is running the Vic left Tracy in charge. And there’s a broken window!”

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Oscar and Josh sleep together and Vinny has a grand gesture for Penny