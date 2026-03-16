There was a welcome blast from the past for EastEnders viewers in Monday’s episode as Cora Cross made a surprise return for a special Mother’s Day lunch with granddaughter Lauren.

But while the family reunion tugged at the heartstrings, Cora’s well-meant words may end up pushing Lauren straight into danger.

Cora offered Lauren some life advice while she was back (Credit: BBC)

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EastEnders: Cora made a welcome return to Walford

Viewers were thrilled to see TV legend Ann Mitchell make her EastEnders comeback today, as Peter invited Cora to a family lunch.

After Lauren’s attack last week while she was doing a test drive with Mark Jr, she wasn’t quite herself today. Although she was thrilled to see her nan after all this time, Cora clocked early on that something was bothering Lauren.

After clashing with Max at the family lunch at Kathy’s house, Cora went back to Lauren and Peter’s to spend time with her great-grandchildren. She bonded with Jimmy and Louis and told Lauren that she was a brilliant mum. She also told her granddaughter that she was made of much stronger stuff than she gave herself credit for.

Lauren didn’t seem too sure, especially after having her confidence knocked after the attack. But Cora remained adamant that Lauren could do anything she put her mind to.

Cora made the most of her time back in Walford (Credit: BBC)

Lauren made a deal with Mark Jr

After the heartfelt moment between the pair, Lauren was given a fresh perspective on things and decided to take Mark Jr up on his business offer from earlier in the day.

He had mentioned that he could provide luxury cars for her to sell at the car lot. But he made out that they were simply second-hand executive fleet cars from businesses.

But while viewers know that Mark is behind the attack that Lauren got caught up in last week, she is oblivious to his dodgy dealings.

Bouyed by her nan’s encouragement, Lauren agreed to sell the cars at work. But she was surprised when Mark said he could get the first one to her the next day.

However, what Cora doesn’t know is that she has inadvertently encouraged her granddaughter into a murky criminal world.

Lauren made a deal with Mark (Credit: BBC)

More EastEnders drama tomorrow

Tuesday’s episode sees Lauren get off to a promising start when she successfully sells one of Mark’s cars.

Max raises questions about the paperwork, but Lauren insists everything is legitimate.

Her confidence grows as she spends the day bonding with Priya at work, and things appear to be going smoothly. But the mood quickly shifts when Callum turns up.

He tells Lauren the police have recovered the classic car that was stolen during last week’s attack, along with several other luxury vehicles taken from the same area.

Suddenly uneasy, Lauren decides to track Mark down and confront him. But when she finally finds him, she is not ready for what she discovers.