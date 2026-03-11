EastEnders early iPlayer episode leaves fans panicking as fresh Lexi twist plays out

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and includes a worrying Lexi moment.

EastEnders viewers are growing increasingly concerned for young Lexi Pearce after emotional scenes in today’s episode show her struggling to cope with everything going on in her life. As the enormity of Nigel moving into a care home hits home, Lexi skips school again, leaving fans fearing this could be the start of a much bigger storyline for the troubled teen.

For someone so young, Lexi has already faced more than her fair share of heartbreak. She lost her mum to a brain tumour and, not long after, her dad ended up in prison. Since then, she has had to deal with Jay moving on with a new romance and preparing to welcome a baby.

Life at home has hardly been calm either. Callum is now divorcing Ben and has moved Johnny into their flat, creating even more change for Lexi to deal with.

And the upheaval keeps coming. Sam has recently been diagnosed with cancer, while Nigel has moved into a care home. With so much happening around her, it is little wonder Lexi is finding things overwhelming.

Sam and Phil want to know why Lexi isn’t at school (Credit: BBC)

Lexi skips school again

Today’s episode sees Lexi still struggling, and although Callum walks her to the bus stop and promises they can make cupcakes after school, she sneaks back to Albert Square the moment his back is turned.

She heads to Phil’s house, hoping to hide there. But Sam catches her skipping school and asks what is wrong.

Although Sam is recovering from another round of radiotherapy, she offers to have a girlie pamper day with Lexi. However, Phil is keen to avoid visiting Nigel and uses looking after Lexi as an excuse.

But when Callum learns she has skipped school yet again, he isn’t happy.

Knowing she should be at school, he tells Lexi he will have to make her a doctor’s appointment. However, Lexi is so desperate not to go to school that she agrees and says she won’t be well enough for school tomorrow, either.

Phil is pleased to have an excuse not to see Nigel (Credit: BBC)

Fans worry about Lexi’s future on EastEnders

Fans have been worrying about Lexi in recent weeks as the toll of all the changes hit her hard…

“I would love EastEnders to actually look at Lexi‘s wellbeing. It had better not be a 5-minute plot line. That girl has been through so much,” said one fan on X.

Over on Reddit, fans agreed: “I wonder what’s going on with Lexi? This looks like the start of a big storyline for her.”

“I hope Lexi moves in with Phil. It’s past time. They’re such a nice little duo, and I would love to see more of Grandad Phil,” said another viewer.

Isabella Brown’s future as Lexi in EastEnders is confirmed

While fans are worried about Lexi’s well-being, there is good news when it comes to the character’s future.

Isabella Brown’s musical theatre school, KA Arts, recently shared an Instagram post confirming the young star will continue playing Lexi for another year.

The school wrote: “We are so proud of our incredibly talented Isabella, who has been confirmed to continue playing the role of #Lexi in @bbceastenders for the 8th consecutive year.”

“Isabella is heading into an extremely busy filming period, yet is still committed to her training and school studies.”

So while Lexi’s storyline looks set to bring plenty more emotional moments, fans can at least relax knowing she is sticking around on screen.

The big question now is whether Callum and Phil will manage to get her back into the classroom any time soon.

