EastEnders fans are hoping that Sharon’s cellmate Doreen will be made into a permanent character in the BBC soap. Sharon was introduced to Doreen after being sent down for contempt of court following Dean’s murder trial.

While Sharon’s prison stint has seen the return of Chrissie Watts, it’s actually been Doreen who has stolen the show. Thanks to her hilarious comments and attempts to strike up a friendship with Sharon, Doreen’s amassed herself quite a few fans.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sharon’s prison stint in EastEnders.

Doreen is sharing a cell with Sharon (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sharon’s in prison

Sharon has wound up in prison after a disastrous appearance in court during Dean’s murder trial. She took to the stand for cross examination, but Dean’s lawyer began digging into her past, including her numerous marriages.

Sharon was then sent down for contempt of court following an outburst in the court room. She’s serving seven days in prison, where she’s come face-to-face with Chrissie Watts. Chrissie murdered Sharon’s father Den Watts in the Queen Vic and as a result, she’s been in prison ever since.

Sharon’s been sharing a cell with fellow prisoner Doreen Coleman, who has proven to be quite a character. Having introduced herself as ‘Dor’, she’s nicknamed her cellmate ‘Shazza’ and tried to look out for her in prison.

Doreen has proven to be a hit with fans (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans want Doreen to become a permanent character

EastEnders fans have been pleading for Doreen to become a permanent character in the BBC soap. Many EE viewers have been singing Doreen’s praises on social media, with some even then imagining how she’d fit in with the residents of Albert Square.

“Can we keep Doreen permanently please,” one soap fan begged, while a second responded: “She’s great.” Another EastEnders viewer said: “Doreen’s a bit strange but I actually like her lol.”

Meanwhile, a fourth viewer penned: “Few months time, I want Doreen Coleman to rock up in Albert Square looking for Shazza when she’s been freed from HMP Walford.” A final fan added: “Doreen needs to be a full time regular, just imagine her with Jean and Big Mo.”

