EastEnders: Chrissie wants Sharon’s support at parole hearing, fans predict

Fans of EastEnders think they have worked out Chrissie Watts’ motives for apparently reconciling with one-time daughter-in-law Sharon. The pair met again after Sharon found herself facing a stint in jail after an outburst at Dean Wicks’s trial.

It was there that she met Chrissie again – currently serving time for murdering her husband and Sharon’s dad, Dirty Den. Things were frosty at first, but the pair initially appeared to settle their differences, with Chrissie promising to look out for Sharon.

Sharon came face-to-face with Chrissie again this week (Credit: BBC)

What’s Chrissie up to?

However, it quickly became clear that Chrissie is up to something, revealed during a sinister conversation with a fellow inmate afterwards.

But what does Chrissie want from Sharon?

It can’t be a coincidence that Chrissie mentioned her upcoming parole hearing. And surely a good word from the daughter of the man she was imprisoned for killing would put her in good stead with the panel?

Fans think they know what Chrissie is after (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict ulterior motive for scheming Chrissie

Writing on a Reddit thread as his week’s episodes aired, fans of the soap shared their theories as to what Chrissie might be up to. And many wondered whether she might have an angle.

“Chrissie arranges for Sharon to get slapped around. Chrissie manages the situation and comes to Sharon’s rescue and gaslights Sharon into thinking she has her back. Sharon then gives some sort of positive feedback re: Chrissie’s parole hearing. Chrissie is released with future potentials for a returnj to the Square,” suggested one fan.

“It’s essentially a given isn’t it,” agreed another.

“Just happens to be during the same week Sharon gets banged up,” noted a third.

Could Chrissie be planning to use Sharon to get herself out of prison? And if so, will Sharon fall for her scheme?

