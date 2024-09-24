EastEnders: Does Nish die? All we know about his ‘exit’

In today’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, September 24), Nish Panesar’s life was left in the balance as he struggled for breath.

Following a break from the Square, Nish returned in May and revealed to his family that he was dying.

The latest episode included a chilling cliff-hanger that suggests the end may be close for Nish. But does he really die?

Is Nish leaving EastEnders? (Credit: BBC)

What is wrong with Nish?

Nish returned to the Square in May following a three month break and revealed that he is dying.

Before his brief exit, Nish had been caught by the rest of the family attacking Suki. Given that and his general villainous behaviour, it was understandable that the family were sceptical.

However, Ravi, Suki, Vinny and Nugget followed Nish to the hospital and discovered he was in fact telling the truth about being seriously ill.

The situation was actually even worse than Nish imagined. A doctor informed him that his heart was failing quicker than expected and he wouldn’t receive a donor in time.

While most of the family accepted Nish’s efforts to make amends and rallied around him in his time of need, Suki and son Vinny decided to team up in order to get their hands on Nish’s money.

Nish and Vinny both plotted against each other (Credit: BBC)

What happened on EastEnders today?

Monday’s cliff-hanger saw Vinny attempt to make a run for it after dad Nish had tried to set him up with the police. However, Vinny was unaware that the driver of his taxi was none other than Nish.

Today, Nish revealed himself to Vinny and admitted that he knew all about his plotting and had found the meaningful gift he’d given him for his birthday in the bin.

Following a showdown in the kitchen of the restaurant, Suki and Ravi arrived just as Nish was about to lash at his son with a knife.

Later, Suki sat down with Nish to have it out with him and convince him to stop the grudge. Suki even apologised for putting their son’s life at risk. Nish, however, wasn’t willing to play ball and told Suki that he needs to lie on his deathbed and “go to my grave knowing that I did everything I could to destroy you and everyone you care about.”

Nish then collapsed to the floor holding his heart and whispering ‘help me’ to Suki.

Initially, she picked up her phone to call emergency services, but she soon had second thoughts and instead sat next to him sipping a drink as he struggled for breath.

Is this the end for Nish?

Nish’s heart is failing (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Does Nish die?

While no official confirmation about his exit has been confirmed, The Sun reported earlier this month that Navin Chowdhry, who plays Nish, will be leaving the soap.

A source told The Sun: “It’s not known if Nish will be killed off, even though his health is suffering, but expect the exit to be very impactful and dramatic.

“Navin has made quite the impact on the show in the two years he has been a part of it, especially as a key part of the huge Christmas storyline with The Six. He’ll be missed by cast, crew and viewers alike.”

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders next week? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!