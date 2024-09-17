EastEnders spoilers: Nish traps Vinny as he reveals his plan to punish his son

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Nish Panesar puts his plan into action, setting son Vinny up as the fall guy for his chicken shop money laundering scheme. Nasty Nish is aware that Vinny and his family have been conspiring against him to get their hands on his inheritance – and has been biding his time in an elaborate plan for revenge.

And, with gullible Vinny only too eager to please his dad, he’s unaware that Nish is setting him up for a fall. And, ignoring all warnings from Suki, Vinny stumbles into Nish’s trap, and soon finds himself in hot water.

Smelling a rat, Suki attempts to intervene – but is it too late? How will Vinny react when he realises that he’s been set up by his father?

Read EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

EastEnders spoilers: Nish sets a trap for Vinny

Nish forges ahead with his plan to frame Vinny for the chicken shop’s laundering. He stages a handover of cash between Vinny and Harti in the Square gardens.

Ignoring all of Suki’s warnings, Vinny heads out. Following his father’s instructions, he goes to an unknown drop-off point to meet Nish’s contact.

Meanwhile, Suki demands to see Harti in the café. He reveals that Nish has tipped off the police – and that they’ll arrest Vinny when he arrives.

Can Suki warn Vinny in time?

Vinny’s on the run

Intervening in the drop off, Suki manages to get Vinny back home. There, she begs him to leave Walford before he can be caught by the police.

Vinny gets in a cab to flee, but neither are aware he’s been set up again. And, as he stumbles blindly into the trap, Vinny pales in horror.

Can Vinny talk his way out of trouble?

