EastEnders confirms Matt Di Angelo exit as Dean Wicks trial scenes conclude

This week on EastEnders, Dean’s trial started as ‘The Six’ faced him in court and hoped that they’d done enough to get him sent down for Keanu’s murder.

Dean then ended up admitting to the rape of Linda, with the judge declaring it a mistrial.

Now, the soap has taken to social media to confirm that these scenes will be actor Matt Di Angelo’s last on the show.

Dean admitted to rape (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Dean Wicks’ trial

This week, ‘The Six’ attended court to participate in Dean Wicks’ trial. Stacey held her own under the spotlight, but it was Sharon that ended up crumbling.

Things then took a turn when Dean’s defence started bringing up Sharon’s past history. Sharon ended up being cuffed and sent to prison for a seven day stint.

Linda saw this play out and felt the pressure, then deciding to back out of giving a statement in court.

Johnny and Phil managed to change her mind though, lying about Ollie and Annie being in an accident. This meant that she’d come running back to them in time.

During her witness statement, Linda confessed to being an alcoholic. Things didn’t look good for Dean, with Dean then trying to free himself from his murder charge by admitting to the rape of Linda.

Dean was then seen making a phone call to Jade, begging her to not cut him out of her life in response to the trial events.

After this, with the judge declaring it a mistrial, Linda then confessed to the murder of Keanu…

Matt’s bowed out of the soap (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders confirms Matt Di Angelo exit as Dean Wicks

Taking to social media today (Thursday, September 5), EastEnders has confirmed that this will be the last we’ll see of Dean Wicks as Matt Di Angelo leaves the soap role.

Taking to X, the official EastEnders page, the soap shared a video and captioned it: “Farewell to the marvellous Matt Di Angelo AKA devious Dean Wicks. From all the cast and crew at EastEnders… thank you, you’ll be missed!”

The video then saw Matt Di Angelo confirm that last night’s phone call scene was the last scene he would appear in on the show…

Executive Producer for the soap, Chris Clenshaw then said: “I just want to say a huge, huge thank you to Matt for giving us one of the most vile characters, one of the most hated characters in Britain and on British TV.

“Thank you for coming back and playing out this next chapter of Dean’s story.”

But, is that it? Is Dean ever going to return to the soap again? Well, Chris teased: “I have a strange feeling that this won’t be the last we’ll ever see of Dean or, in fact, you.” Watch. This. Space.

