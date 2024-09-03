In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Tuesday, September 3), ‘The Six’ anxiously await an update after Linda up and left during the trial.

Elsewhere, Denise’s worry for Chelsea intensifies after she finds her sick with worry – but will she own up?

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

Johnny and Phil team up to find Linda (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Johnny and Phil team up

‘The Six’ are left worried following Dean’s trial as cracks began to show during their witness statements. There has been no sign from Linda, so the group are left anxious.

To curb their worry and settle the women, Phil and Johnny decide to team up to try and track Linda down. They hope to make sure she is sober and to sort her story out.

Will they bring her back? And what state will they find her in?

Charli’s first birthday kicks off with a karaoke party (Credit: BBC)

Charli’s first birthday

Things get more tense for ‘The Six’ after Stacey returns home ahead of Charli’s first birthday party. She tries to make an effort, but appears distracted.

Stacey burns a cake after getting distracted with it in the oven, much to the dismay of Lily and the rest of her family.

Suki also comes into the firing line as she last-minute bails on the party. Eve riles her for her decision, but ‘The Six’ have bigger issues at play.

Later, The Slaters gather at No.31 for Charli’s karaoke party but it’s not long before things go pear shaped when Stacey is forced to leave the celebrations…

Chelsea feels guilty (Credit: BBC)

Chelsea’s woes

Denise is not exempt from worry as she sits waiting anxiously following the trial. Kim notices and tries to lighten the mood, but Denise impatiently snaps at her. Will ‘The Six’ be able to cope under the pressure?

Things appear to get worse as Denise finds Chelsea in a state at No.20. She comforts her, but Chelsea continues to feel guilt.

