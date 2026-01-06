EastEnders: as Sam shares operation news with Alfie, a history of his own battle with cancer

Alfie Moon supports Sam Mitchell as she opens up about her cancer journey in EastEnders tonight (Tuesday, January 6). Sam returned to Walford last month, revealing to Jack and her family that she’d found a lump which she feared was cancer.

As it happened, her worst fears were true. And she shares the news tonight that she’s gotten a date for a lumpectomy. Alfie takes the time to support scared Sam, sharing how he too has been through a lot when it comes to cancer.

From his ‘forgotten’ brain tumour to his prostate cancer diagnosis, here’s everything Alfie has been through.

Alfie was diagnosed with a brain tumour shortly before arriving in Redwater (Credit: BBC)

2015 brain tumour and Redwater ‘death’

After experiencing terrible headaches, Alfie visited the hospital. It was there that doctors diagnosed him with a brain tumour. Although the mass on his brain was benign and had stopped growing, he learned that he would require an operation to prevent the symptoms from intensifying.

And intensify they did. Soon after, Alfie arrived in the small Irish town of Redwater with Kat, in search of her long-lost son, Luke Slater.

There, Alfie began to experience a series of hallucinations, due to the tumour. He underwent surgery to remove the mass on his brain – and apparently died as the end credits rolled on the short-lived spin-off miniseries. Wait… what?

When Alfie returned to Walford, he did so very much alive. The brain tumour was largely forgotten by writers of the soap, along with Luke Slater.

Alfie learned that he had prostate cancer a few years later (Credit: BBC)

Alfie Moon’s prostate cancer diagnosis in EastEnders

In 2023, doctors diagnosed Alfie with prostate cancer. He attended his hospital appointment with Kat’s new man, Phil Mitchell, who agreed to keep his cancer a secret from Kat and the family.

Alfie underwent surgery to have his prostate removed – missing Kat’s wedding day as a result. However, he was horrified when he learned that a number of cancerous cells remained, meaning that he still had cancer in spite of the procedure.

In the months which followed, Alfie reconciled his relationship with Kat after her marriage to Phil fell apart – even tying the knot again last year. During this time, Alfie has continued to navigate treatment of his cancer.

This included a number of side-effects his performance in the bedroom, for instance.

