Early ITVX episode confirms big Coronation Street departure as actress moves over to new project

Coronation Street viewers watching Friday’s ITVX early drop (December 19) have just seen the emotional departure of a fan-favourite character.

Dee-Dee Bailey said her goodbyes and left Weatherfield alongside her daughter Laila, as the pair set off for a new life in Singapore.

And while her exit has only just hit screens, actress Channique Sterling-Brown hasn’t wasted any time as she’s already moved straight on to her next job.

Dee-Dee said goodbye to her family (Credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee Bailey leaves Weatherfield in early Coronation Street scenes

Earlier today, Alya casually asked Dee-Dee when she was due to head off to Singapore, only to be left reeling by the answer. Dee-Dee revealed she’d be leaving tonight, travelling down to London before catching her flight later on the weekend.

A farewell gathering at the Bistro (where else?) was soon formed, with Dee-Dee rounding up her nearest and dearest for one last meal. She reassured them all that visits would be very much encouraged, even from the other side of the world.

Tearful goodbyes followed, with plenty of “I’ll miss you” moments, and even Lauren Bolton stepping in to praise Dee-Dee for being brave enough to leave behind her painful memories of Joel.

But one notable absence cast a shadow over the send-off – James Bailey. Struggling to deal with the departure, he stayed away, taking it all far too hard.

That is, until the final moment. As family and friends gathered on the Street to wave Dee-Dee off beside her waiting ‘carriage’ (aka taxi), James appeared at the last minute. He shared a heartfelt goodbye, told little Laila just how much he loved her, and watched as Dee-Dee and her daughter drove away towards London.

Pass the tissues.

Dee-Dee is moving to Singapore (Credit: ITV)

Channique Sterling-Brown announces brand-new project

Talking on Lorraine yesterday (Thursday, December 18), Channique Sterling-Brown reflected on her time on the cobbles.

She then excitedly revealed that she was already working on a brand-new project.

Channique is putting pen to paper this time though, rather than reading scripts. Why? Because she’s writing a play of her own!

She told Lorraine: “Im writing a play for the Hope Mill Theatre [in Manchester] with HER Productions. We’re working with a charity called Her Place. It’s really important work about social care and women whose children get taken into social care and how they’re supported.”

The play is expected to take to the stage in March, 2026.

Of course, the door is open for Dee-Dee herself to return to the cobbles in the future should Channique wish to after all of her exciting new projects have been completed.

Channique admitted that she’s grateful for that and that the show didn’t decide to kill her off. She explained: “It’s very, very kind of the team to leave the door open for me, and I love that she still exists somewhere, living her best life.”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

