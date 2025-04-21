As Dominic Rickhards appears on Coronation Street, here’s where you’ve seen him before

Actor Dominic Rickhards made his first appearance as ‘Dom’ in Coronation Street tonight (Monday, April 21).

Daisy and Christina have been catfishing Jenny on a dating app, posing as ‘Dom.’ Though they’re just after Jenny’s money, she’s smitten by the mystery man.

Jenny is smitten by ‘Dom’ (Credit: ITV)

Christina ramped the con up a gear tonight, as a man pretending to be the mystery fella arrived on the cobbles.

The mysterious ‘Dom’ is played by actor Dominic Rickhards. Just what else has he been in?

Dominic Rickhards’ Corrie past

This isn’t Dominic’s first role in Coronation Street! Back in 1998, Dominic appeared as Michael Wall.

He was Jim McDonald’s occupational therapist, helping him to learn to walk again after an accident.

Dominic previously played Michael Wall in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Michael and Jim eventually became friends, though Michael found himself falling for Jim’s estranged wife, Liz.

While Jim was trying to win Liz back, she had begun an affair with Michael.

Dominic appeared in 35 episodes, with Michael eventually leaving for Milton Keynes with Liz.

The couple ended up engaged, though when Liz returned two years later, they’d split up.

What else has Dominic Rickhards appeared in?

This wasn’t Dominic’s only experience in the soap world. He’s also appeared in 10 episodes of Doctors, five episodes of Casualty, five episodes of Holby City and seven episodes of Hollyoaks!

Dominic also appeared in two episodes of The Royal, alongside co-star Amy Robbins.

He’s also voiced characters in video games such as Star Wars: The Old Republic and Killzone 2.

Other appearances include episodes of Silent Witness, Waking the Dead and Midsomer Murders.

Dominic is appearing alongside Amy Robbins, who was also on The Royal (Credit: ITV)

How long will ‘Dom’ remain in Coronation Street?

Although the outcome of the storyline remains unclear, it seems like ‘Dom’ will be a guest character.

With Daisy’s exit storyline looming, will she spill the beans about the catfishing before she goes?

Though Jenny and ‘Dom’ appear to be interested in each other right now, the truth has to come out sooner or later…

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

