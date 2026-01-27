‘Did we miss something?’ Emmerdale fans all asking the same question over Bear’s whereabouts

Bear Wolf has once again found himself locked away in Emmerdale, but not in his own home, but a mystery house that Paddy has found…

After Bear killed Ray Walters, Paddy made the drastic decision to hide his dad away and pretend he was still missing. But viewers are now completely distracted by one glaring question.

Where on earth is Bear being kept?

Because it definitely isn’t Paddy’s place.

This is definitely not Paddy’s cottage (Credit: ITV)

Unstable Bear locked away

Last week, Bear ‘returned from the dead’ and saved Paddy and Dylan while they were being attacked by Ray. In a dissociative trance, Bear held Ray in a wrestling grip and unknowingly squeezed the life out of him, repeating that he “just wants it to stop”.

Horrified, Paddy and Dylan chose to protect Bear by covering up the death.

They hid Ray’s body in the back of Jai’s van and locked Bear away, telling everyone he was still missing. Paddy then played dumb when news broke about Ray and Celia.

On Monday, DS Walsh revealed police were now keen to speak to Celia about Ray’s murder – giving Paddy a glimmer of hope that Bear might escape suspicion altogether.

But back at the house, Dylan was struggling to keep Bear calm and on-message. Alone with his dad, Paddy quickly realised Bear was still deeply unwell.

Wracked with guilt, Paddy compared himself to Ray – controlling, isolating, imprisoning. Even Bear begged to be allowed to tell someone the truth. Paddy snapped, insisting that was the one thing he could never do.

After a heated phone call with Mandy, Paddy returned to check on Bear – only to find his room empty.

Paddy and Dylan’s secret location looks suspiciously lovely (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Whose house is Bear locked up in?

While many viewers are already questioning Paddy’s entire cover-up – with some arguing there was no need to hide the death at all given Bear’s mental state – there’s another detail fans cannot get past.

That house.

It is definitely not the pokey cottage Paddy shares with Mandy. There are no garish ornaments. No clutter. No Mandy-style chaos.

Instead, it’s light, modern, spacious – with a completely different downstairs layout. Paddy even brought Bear “things from home”, confirming this is very much not Bear’s usual base.

And yet… the show never told us whose house it is.

Cue mass confusion online.

“Who’s house is that anyway??” asked one viewer. “Where is that house?” said another. A third wrote: “Must have missed it… where exactly is Paddy keeping Bear?”

You didn’t miss anything. We were never told.

One particularly exasperated fan asked: “Where the hell are they keeping Bear? Are there a [bleep] load of empty, fully furnished, heated farmhouses just lying around the village?”

Another suggested Paddy may have rented an Airbnb 0 which, frankly, might be the only explanation that makes sense at this point.

