Deadly danger ahead in Emmerdale spoilers for Mon Dec 29 as John targets Robert and April fights back

Things are taking a seriously dark turn in Emmerdale spoilers, with John Sugden proving he’s far from finished when it comes to settling scores. His focus is firmly on Robert – and this time, he’s dragging Kev into a chilling new plan that could end in disaster.

Elsewhere, April makes a discovery that changes everything and realises she can’t just walk away. With Ray and Celia still pulling strings, she’s ready to take a huge risk.

And that’s not all, as secrets spill, loyalties are tested and tempers flare across the village. Here’s everything coming up in Emmerdale spoilers for Monday December 29.

Robert is once again firmly in John’s sights (Credit: ITV)

1. John’s terrifying new plan

While Robert and Aaron remain on edge over what Kev might do next, they’re completely unaware that the real danger is much closer to home.

John is still plotting Robert’s downfall – and this time, his plan is far more sinister. With Kev tied up and Robert’s death part of a twisted framing plot, the situation is spiralling fast. Kev may be driving John to distraction, but John knows he needs him alive if his plan is going to work.

Lurking in the shadows and watching Robert’s every move, John is desperate for revenge. But he’s also being careful, determined not to hurt Victoria or Harry. What he needs is Robert alone – and the right moment.

Back at the abandoned house, Kev is left shaken when John reveals the next stage of his plan. Just how far is John prepared to go? And can Kev stop things before it’s too late?

April and Dylan both make surprise confessions (Credit: ITV)

2. April and Dylan fight back in Emmerdale spoilers

April may have agreed to leave the village with Ray and Celia to protect her family, but things don’t stay that simple for long.

Spotting a chance to get Dylan to safety as well, April makes a move – but Dylan quickly realises something isn’t right. Forced into a corner, April finally tells him everything, including the truth about what happened to Callum.

Then Dylan drops a bombshell of his own.

The revelation leaves April reeling and convinced she can’t go along with Ray and Celia’s plan after all. Determined to fight back, the pair agree to find a way out – but are they stepping straight into danger?

Jai isn’t someone to be trusted (Credit: ITV)

3. Kerry confesses to the wrong person

After marrying Pollard to protect his assets for Jacob, Kerry is taken aback when Jai reacts badly to the wedding.

When Kerry explains the real reason behind the marriage, Jai is relieved – at first. But things quickly turn awkward when he leans in for a kiss and Kerry shuts him down.

Humiliated and now armed with far too much information, Jai is left licking his wounds. And as Emmerdale fans know all too well, a spiteful Jai is never a good thing.

Charity worries about her baby secret (Credit: ITV)

4. Charity confronts Vanessa in Emmerdale spoilers

Still shaken by the discovery of the note, Charity is both upset and relieved that she was the one who found it. Determined to get answers, she tracks Vanessa down and confronts her.

Vanessa insists she wasn’t the one who wrote the note or pushed it through the door. Offended and angry at being accused, she lashes out, telling Charity she hopes the baby secret blows up in her face.

A bitter comment… or a worrying hint of what’s to come?

With John’s plan edging closer to disaster and April refusing to back down, Emmerdale is heading into another explosive chapter.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

