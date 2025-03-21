Coronation Street won’t air tonight in schedule shake-up – here’s when it’s next on

Coronation Street won’t air tonight (Friday, March 21), with all of this week’s episodes having already aired.

This is due to… you guessed it… the football taking over the ITV main channel this evening instead of the soaps.

But, with Corrie failing to air tonight, when is it next on? We have answers.

The football takes over (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street won’t air tonight in schedule change

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday nights. However, this week saw the soap air on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday instead.

This was to make up for the lack of an episode this evening as a major schedule change takes place.

Tonight, the football will take over. Coverage of the World Cup Qualifier between England and Albania begins at 7pm, with kick-off being at 7.45pm.

Coronation Street will next air on ITV 1 on Tuesday (March 15), from 8pm-9pm. This is also due to there being no usual Monday episode next week, again due to the football.

Fans can watch the episode early from 7am on Tuesday through ITVX.

Bertie gives his family a scare (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street next week?

Next week, it’s all happening on the cobbles as Dee-Dee suffers pains and heads to the hospital to get checked out.

She is then informed that she’s experiencing false labour pains, soon reconsidering James’ offer of adoption.

Elsewhere, little Bertie gives Daisy a scare when babysitter Jenny takes her eye off of him. Bertie then wanders into the hot tub to fetch his ball and is found in the water by Steve and Cassie.

Daisy blasts Jenny, noting that Bertie could’ve met the same fate as Tom. Can Jenny earn Daisy’s forgiveness?

And, also in Weatherfield, Todd’s got the hots for scaffolder Theo. But, can Julie successfully play matchmaker? All remains to be seen…

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

