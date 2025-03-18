Coronation Street to air tonight (Tuesday) in huge schedule shake-up – here’s when it’s on

Coronation Street is set to air tonight despite it being a Tuesday as a fresh schedule shake-up hits ITV 1. This will see the soap air for an hour this evening (Tuesday, March 18).

Despite the soap usually airing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, this week will see a slightly different schedule.

Here’s why the schedule has been affected and when you can catch Corrie next.

Corrie is on at 9pm (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street on tonight in schedule shake-up

Tonight will see Coronation Street air 9pm-10pm despite the soap not usually airing on a Tuesday.

Viewers will know that Corrie usually airs every other weekday on Monday, Wednesday and Friday but this week will see the soap air on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday instead.

This evening, Corrie will air on ITV 1 after the Martin Lewis Money Show, for one hour.

Fans of Emmerdale will also notice that the farm-based soap will also be affected, airing for an hour this evening from 7pm-8pm.

This is due to the soaps being scrapped from the schedule on Friday (March 21) due to the World Cup Qualifiers airing on the channel instead.

This coverage will see England take on Albania in the football match, with kick-off happening at 7.45pm.

Tracy bumps into Rob in the ginnel (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Corrie this evening

Tonight’s episode of Corrie sees Tracy come face to face with her killer ex, Rob Donovan.

Rob soon begs Tracy to help him escape, picking up a fake passport for him.

Tracy then hides Rob in the Barlow house as he suggests that they flee the country and start a new life together.

Elsewhere, Carla takes Roy to the hospital and spots Mandy. She then follows Mandy to the hospital car park, with Lisa also ready to confront her.

And, in the STC, Sean visits Dylan but soon receives threats from Brody. Brody demands a burner phone from Sean or he’ll make Dylan’s time inside a living hell. Will Sean do as Brody wants?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

