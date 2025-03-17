Coronation Street follow-up: As Ken kicks Tracy out of the Barlow house, is Kate Ford leaving the soap? All we know

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, March 17), Ken sent Tracy packing after siding with Cassie, but is Kate Ford leaving?

Ken took drastic action this evening after finding out that Tracy had offered Cassie drugs.

But, where does this leave Tracy? Is Kate Ford leaving the soap once again? Here’s all we know!

Tracy offered Cassie drugs… (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ken kicked Tracy out

Recently in Corrie, Cassie has been sleeping on the streets following the exposure of her schemes.

Ken rumbled her spiking of his drinks, with his family being quick to show everyone Cassie’s true colours. With even Tyrone and Fiz turning their backs on Cassie, she’s been living on the streets…

Tracy then used the situation to her advantage to make sure Cassie stayed out of her life for good, offering her a packet of drugs.

This evening, Ken caught wind of what Tracy had done and made his anger clear. He then told Tracy that she must pack her bags and leave the Barlow family home.

Tracy sticks around (Credit: ITV)

Is Kate Ford leaving Coronation Street?

Fans of Tracy will be pleased to know that the much-loved character will not be going anywhere for the time being, meaning that Kate Ford is remaining in the soap – at least for the next week.

She might’ve just been kicked out of the Barlow house, but that doesn’t stop her from setting foot in there again.

Coronation Street spoilers for later this week reveal that Tracy bumps into her killer ex, Rob, in the ginnel as he begs for her help.

Rob then asks for Tracy to collect a fake passport for him, with Tracy then ushering him into the Barlow house.

Mary then knocks on the door, with Tracy returning back to Rob to find his legs have given way. Rob then asks her to run away with him and escape, and start a new life together. But, will Tracy agree?

Tracy’s future in the soap after this moment remains a mystery however, meaning that if she takes Rob up on his offer… Kate Ford could be waving goodbye to her character of Tracy. All remains to be seen…

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

