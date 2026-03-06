Coronation Street won’t air at 8.30pm tonight, here’s when it’s next on

Coronation Street fans settling down for their usual Friday night visit to the cobbles are in for a surprise – because the ITV soap won’t be on tonight (Friday, March 6).

ITV’s schedule often shifts when big live events come along, and sport is once again shaking up the soap line-up. With rugby taking centre stage this evening, Corrie viewers will have to wait a little longer for their next fix.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest schedule change.

Corrie isn’t on tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street will not air tonight (Friday, March 6) on ITV. The soap usually occupies the 8.30pm-9pm slot, but recent scheduling changes mean the line-up has been reshuffled.

Tonight, coverage of the Six Nations Live takes over the channel instead, with Ireland facing Wales. The rugby coverage begins at 7.20pm.

Corrie fans won’t have to wait too long though, as the next episode will air on Monday (March 9) from 8.30pm-9pm on ITV. Anyone keen to watch earlier can catch the episode on ITVX and YouTube from 7am the same morning.

It’s Theo’s birthday (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street on Monday?

Monday’s episode brings plenty of drama. Todd and Summer sing Happy Birthday to Theo, but he’s far from impressed with the presents. At the bistro, Theo invites Gary and Maria to join his birthday lunch while Todd is stuck at work. When Todd eventually arrives, he’s handed the bill and admits he’s only got £80 on him. Later, Theo fumes that Todd has ruined his birthday.

Elsewhere, Lauren accidentally drenches Amy ahead of her date with Ollie, Jodie fumes after Adam’s dog lecture, Sam is sick at the bus stop, and Steve confides in Tim about Cassie.

Soap power hour in 2026

Back in October 2024, Coronation Street began releasing daily episodes on streaming from 7am.

The move proved popular with viewers, and statistics for the first quarter of 2025 showed ITVX achieving a ‘record-breaking’ billion streams in a single quarter for the first time. Coronation Street and Emmerdale have racked up 124 million streams on ITVX so far this year, while soap viewing has risen by 35 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

More schedule tweaks are also on the horizon as ITV rolls out its ‘soap power hour’, which began in the second week of January 2026.

Rather than airing just three days a week, Coronation Street now airs every weekday – but for a shorter half-hour episode.

Corrie will run Monday to Friday from 8.30pm–9pm, with new episodes continuing to land on ITVX every morning at 7am as usual.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

