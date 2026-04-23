Jimmy Bullard makes big decision about I’m A Celebrity South Africa final as he shares statement on Adam Thomas row

I’m A Celebrity star Jimmy Bullard has finally revealed whether he’ll be turning up for tomorrow night’s live final (Friday, April 24), following days of speculation after his dramatic clash with Adam Thomas.

Reports had suggested Jimmy was planning to skip the finale altogether after his on-screen fallout with Adam, which viewers saw unfold earlier this week.

Adam and Jimmy clashed (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Jimmy Bullard ‘refusing’ to attend live final

Scenes aired on ITV showed tensions boiling over during a trial in which Jimmy and Adam battled to stay in camp.

Paired together, Jimmy appeared to lose his nerve and uttered the dreaded words: “I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here”.

Adam was left furious, urging him to push through before unleashing a foul-mouthed rant at the former footballer.

In the days since, it had been claimed Jimmy didn’t want to come face-to-face with Adam again at the final. Reports also suggested the pair haven’t spoken since filming wrapped back in September 2025.

There were even rumours ITV had warned of a 20% pay cut if he failed to attend.

Now though, Jimmy appears to have made up his mind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Bullard™ (@1jimmybullard)

Jimmy Bullard makes decision over I’m A Celeb final

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (April 22), Jimmy hinted he will be at the final after all.

The former footballer posted a clip of Sinitta discussing the explosive row, sharing it with his 592k followers.

In the video, Sinitta recalled the shocking moment. “This argument, I can hear C-word, C-word, shouting, C-word, ‘You C-word’, like what on earth is going on?” she said.

“And also I’m thinking, can we just get back to the race cos I’m winning. I’m like, literally frozen in position, ready to carry on from where we’ve left off. But no, it’s this massive fight, and of course, it was one of these things that if whoever lost this game, then the pair, the team, were off the show.

“So Adam and Jimmy are going, and I suddenly think, ‘Wait a minute, this isn’t fair’. You know, just because he’s called I’m A Celebrity doesn’t mean we should cuss him out and be really like shouting and screaming at him. That’s the game. If you can’t do it, then you call that and you’re out. Like, what are they going to do to me when I hit my wall?”

Jimmy left the show (Credit: ITV)

Sinitta explains I’m A Celeb stars Jimmy and Adam’s bust-up

Sinitta went on to say she felt sorry for Jimmy, claiming he had been left “depressed” after Gemma Collins’ exit. She also revealed he had confided in her about his dad being seriously ill, which left him feeling “guilty” about not being at home. “So his head was gone,” she added.

Sharing the clip, Jimmy thanked her for speaking out. “Wow thanks @thesinittaofficial shame that wasn’t shown!” he wrote.

“My version will be told Friday! Can’t wait to see you all….well some of yous!!”

Despite his update, fans remained divided in the comments. “The issue is not jimmy going home.. the issue is dragging Adam down with him,” one wrote.

“I can completely see why Adam was annoyed and had a right to be annoyed,” said another.

Others, however, praised Jimmy for keeping his cool during the confrontation.

“His behaviour was out of hand, did well to stay calm when someone’s shouting like that in your face…played son,” one fan commented.

“C-list celebrity giving stick to an ex Premier League footballer….who does he think he is…know your levels,” another added.

With Jimmy now seemingly set to appear, all eyes will be on whether the pair come face-to-face again during the live final.

Read more: All the campmates who have already left I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 after Sinitta dramatically quits

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, April 23) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page