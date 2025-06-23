Coronation Street: What’s next for high Nina and Summer as the police turn up to investigate a crime

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, June 23), Nina and Summer were high on LSD and headed to Roy’s Rolls in panic.

At Aadi’s party, the friends decided to down a cup of LSD but things soon took a turn when they were then seen distraught and sobbing into each other.

They agreed that they could never speak about what just happened…

Nina and Summer were high on LSD (Credit: ITV)

Nina and Summer got high on LSD in Coronation Street

This evening on the cobbles, Nina and Summer attended Aadi’s midsummer party. At the party, Brody turned up with a bottle of LSD in a bid to sell it and make some money.

Aadi spotted it and kicked Brody out, taking the LSD off him. Summer then mentioned that she’d had LSD in America, with Aadi then suggesting they take some.

Nina Lucas and Summer had theirs but Aadi left it while he went to deal with something upstairs. When he returned, the cup was gone…

It then became clear that Lauren had taken the LSD without knowing, starting to hallucinate Joel while running through an empty factory.

As Aadi took Lauren back to his to sleep it off, an upset and high Summer and Nina could be seen entering Roy’s Rolls.

It was clear that they’d done something bad but they didn’t say what it was…

What have they done? (Credit: ITV)

Police arrive on the scene as Nina and Summer retrace their steps

Coming up on Coronation Street, Summer and Nina panic as they hear police sirens from a distance as a police investigation sparks up.

After the party, they decide to retrace their steps to try to piece together what happened that night.

They then discuss the incident they were involved in and agree that they can never let the truth get out.

However, Nina later tells Roy what she can remember and tells Roy about the LSD. He then tells her that she should go to the police. But, will she betray Summer’s trust and spill their secret?

And, what actually happened on the night of the party that has left the friends in such a state?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

