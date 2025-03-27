Tracy was questioned by Kit last night in Coronation Street (Wednesday, March 26), after Rob’s hostage ordeal, but fans have spotted sparks.

After finishing up at the police station, Tracy then reunited with her daughter Amy who had returned from her holiday to support her mum.

But, fans have now spotted sparks for Tracy and the Weatherfield detective…

Tracy let Rob into the house (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Tracy questioned by Kit

Last week, Tracy bumped into her killer ex Rob in the ginnel and it wasn’t long before she was helping him plan his flee from the country.

Picking up a fake passport for him, Tracy then allowed Rob to hide out in the Barlow family home for the night while Ken and Amy were on holiday.

But things then took a turn after Tracy refused to go on the run with him and start a new life. Pulling out a gun, Rob then started a hostage situation with Tracy, Carla and then Lisa.

Tracy managed to escape through the back door before a gunshot went off during a tussle between Lisa and Rob. Poor Betsy ended up getting shot in the arm as she was passing the house.

Last night, after Rob was back in hospital under police watch, Kit then questioned Tracy at the police station.

Kit then told her that she couldn’t go back home as the police were still investigating the crime scene, but she could leave the station.

Amy, returned from her holiday, then told Tracy that Daniel was putting them all up back at his place.

Fans have spotted a spark (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Tracy and Kit set for romance?

Seeing Tracy and Kit interact, fans have now predicted that a new romance might be on the cards for the pair.

And, they’re shipping them together, noting that they would both make a good match seeing as how they’re both not entirely saints.

One fan theorised: “Hear me out… Tracy and Kit. Match made in soap heaven? Equally toxic. Equally manipulative. Equally arrogant. Equally all up in everybody’s business. Eventually Kit could be hit over the head with something. Nobody would feel sorry for Tracy being with a [bleep] and nobody would feel sorry for Kit because…well…he’s Kit. It could be all drama all the time.”

Another person shared: “Yes, I think they are pushing toward this.”

Another person added: “I think you might be onto something.”

