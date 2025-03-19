Coronation Street: Complete rundown of Tracy and Rob’s relationship history as Rob tries to flee country

With Rob currently on the run in Coronation Street, he’s turned to Tracy for help – so, just what is the relationship history between them?

After donating a kidney to his sister, Carla Connor, Rob took the opportunity to escape from the hospital and go on the run. Having been in prison since killing Tina McIntyre back in 2014, he’s now hoping to leave all of that behind.

Yesterday (Tuesday 18th March) night’s visit to Coronation Street showed Rob approaching Tracy, pleading with her for help.

While Tracy initially seemed hesitant to allow Rob to enter her dad’s home, she eventually gave in. Inside, Rob started to plead with her to run away with him…

Rob’s introduction

Rob was introduced as Carla’s half-brother (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

In 2012, Marc Baylis joined the cast of Coronation Street, brought in as Carla’s younger brother, Rob.

Prior to his arrival on the Street, Rob had served time in prison for his involvement in an armed robbery.

Though he initially held resentment towards Carla, the siblings eventually started to get along.

Coronation Street: Rob and Tracy’s relationship history

Rob and Tracy ended up in a relationship (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

Eventually, thanks to a double booked taxi, Rob and Tracy’s paths crossed for the first time.

As the pair both got into the taxi, both refusing to let the other have it, there was an instant clash – and an instant spark.

Despite initially butting heads, Tracy and Rob were soon an item. With both of them having a criminal past, it was no surprise that their shared business soon became littered with dodgy dealings.

By mid-2014, Rob and Tracy were engaged, with the wedding planned for October of that year.

Tina McIntyre’s murder

Rob bumped Tina off (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

On the night of the engagement party, having learnt that Tina McIntyre was having an affair with his sister’s husband, Peter, Rob paid her a visit.

Though his plan was simply to tell her not to inform Carla of the affair, it soon became apparent that Tina was aware of his and Tracy’s illegal schemes. In a panic, Rob pushed her, leading to her falling off the balcony.

Upon realising she was still alive on the cobbles below, Rob silenced her by bludgeoning her to death with a metal pole.

The truth comes out

For some months after the murder, Rob was able to get away with it, and he and Tracy remained engaged.

Carla was the first to find out about Tina’s murder, and encouraged Rob to turn himself in. When he didn’t, she waited until the day of the wedding, and called the police herself.

After Rob found out that the police were after him, he did a runner, and he and Tracy never made it down the aisle.

Coronation Street relationship history: Tracy turns Rob in

Tracy ended up turning Rob in (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

Eventually, in November 2014, six months after Tina was killed, Tracy called the police on Rob herself.

Once in prison, he refused contact with Tracy, until late 2015, when he asked her to visit.

At this point in time, Rob was still angry with her for all she’d done, and the pair didn’t reconcile.

In 2017, however, Rob escaped from prison, and Tracy helped him this time around.

They decided to go on the run together, but this plan crumbled when Tracy ended up in court.

When Rob turned up in the court room to defend her, he was arrested once again.

Running away again?

This week, as Rob once again turned to his ex-fiancée in his time of need, he begged her to run away with him.

While Tracy didn’t seem keen on the idea this time around, fans have taken to social media to express their delight at the prospect.

“Just want Tracy and Rob to run away together, is that too much to ask?,” one fan said, with another adding: “Rob and Tracy were made for each other.” A third posted: “Tracy and Rob forever.”

With a hostage situation set to take place next week, is there really any chance of the pair running away together?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

