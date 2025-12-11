Coronation Street theory suggests Charlie Stubbs wasn’t who we thought as Maggie connection ‘revealed’

Maggie Driscoll’s hiding more than just attitude on Coronation Street, and fans think one of her long-buried secrets might involve a mystery son.

We’ve already met Ben Driscoll, and Finlay popped up in her flashback, but viewers are now wondering if Maggie had another child… one we already know very well.

And if the theory is true, could she be planning on avenging his death?

Viewers know that Maggie has two sons – as it stands (Credit: ITV)

Maggie Driscoll’s murderous past in Coronation Street

Earlier this week, Maggie Driscoll rang in her 65th birthday with a full-blown bash in the Rovers, surrounded by Ben and the rest of the clan. But the celebration carried a shadow as one seat at the table stayed painfully empty. Alan, Maggie’s late husband, died when Ben was just eleven.

A flashback whisked Maggie back to another birthday long ago, where she and Alan were locked in their usual battle of wills, arguing about anything they could latch onto. Their endless rows cast a cloud over the day, leaving young Ben and Finlay caught in the emotional crossfire.

During one heated moment on the stairs, Alan brought up Maggie’s affair with someone which led Maggie to order him out of their lives.

She never deemed him good enough for her kids.

With a shove from Maggie, Alan tumbled down the stairs and died as a result of the row. And, Maggie has kept this truth a secret ever since.

Are Charlie and Maggie linked? (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fan theory predicts huge Maggie link to Charlie Stubbs

While viewers are only aware of Ben and Finlay being Maggie’s sons, a recent ‘clue’ has prompted a new fan theory.

With Maggie looking through the Barlows’ cupboard for a punch bowl, she looked really horrified by something she’d seen. And now, a new theory reckons she saw a picture of Tracy and is ready to get revenge. Why? Because Maggie could be the secret mum of the late Charlie Stubbs (yes, the Charlie who Tracy Barlow famously killed).

One fan commented online: “I think Maggie’s other son was Charlie that Tracy killed, and that’s why she looked like she saw a ghost in Ken’s house.” Another person replied: “Oooo this would be messy!!”

Another added: “Yesss that would be insane!! She defo looked super scared when she saw something in Ken’s house.”

Is Maggie about to get revenge on Tracy for Charlie’s death? And, is he her son?

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!