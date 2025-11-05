Coronation Street theories predict who could be ‘soap sacrifice’ in Corriedale episode

Corriedale is only two months away and there’s set to be a big stunt that has already sparked theories over a Coronation Street death.

With there expected to be a big ‘soap sacrifice’ as part of the event, fans are worried for the safety of their favourites.

Here are the top theories on who could meet their maker in January.

Becky’s keeping secrets (Credit: ITV)

1. Becky

Becky Swain is the current villain of the cobbles, with fans predicting that she’ll find a way to slot herself into the crossover episode.

We’re yet to find out just how deep Becky’s corruption goes, but it’s clear she’s not a good egg. With Becky’s wife Lisa being confirmed to appear in the episode, it’s been suggested that Becky might be the one to die. Yes, perhaps it will be for real this time!

One fan suggested: “Anyway my theory is that Becky gets killed in the Corrie x Emmerdale crossover.” Could this happen?

2. Billy

It has been confirmed that Daniel Brocklebank’s Billy is set to leave the soap in the coming months, and reports suggest that he’ll be ‘killed off’ from the soap.

With Billy being on the cobbles for 11 years, his death during Corriedale would certainly have a huge impact on the soap. It’s been said that Billy will leave as part of an ‘issue-based’ storyline but could this have any part in the crossover episode?

Dee-Dee’s set to be leaving soon (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Corriedale theories 3. Dee-Dee

Channique Sterling-Brown recently announced that she’s decided to bow out of the ITV soap as Dee-Dee Bailey after three years.

She hasn’t yet shared how her exit will play out, but it’s expected to be seen. But, would the soap go as far as to kill her off?

A fan online wrote: Could be Dee-Dee, but I’d be somewhat surprised if they kill her off.”

Another predicted: “Dee-Dee could die then we would have a storyline of the Bailey men bringing up orphan Laila. But I think they would leave it so Dee-Dee can come back.”

4. Abi

Abi Webster has just split up from Kevin and is dating Carl. But, she’s unaware that Carl is also sleeping with James Bailey. Is there a place for her on the Street once the truth comes out? Or could she die?

One person said: “I don’t see anywhere for Abi to go once the Carl stuff is revealed so I think she’ll be leaving.”

Coronation Street Corriedale theories 5. Carla

Carla Connor is a hugely popular character, and she feels as much of a staple part of the soap as those cobbles themselves. But, with Lisa Swain being involved in the crossover episode, could she be there because her partner has died? Which partner, we’re unsure. Could be both, could be none, could be one. But, it could be Carla.

A worried fan suggested: “Must admit I have a niggling worry that it’s Carla and that this is what all the Swarla rollercoaster has been leading to.”

Can Todd’s storyline get even more dark? (Credit: ITV)

6. Todd

In other areas of the Street, Todd Grimshaw is being coercively controlled and abused by his partner, Theo Silverton. Theo has been turning more violent recently, with some fans worrying for quite some time that the storyline might end with Todd’s death.

Someone asked: “Maybe Todd? Could Theo in a fit of jealous rage accidentally kill him, or Billy?”

7. Rita

The death of a soap legend would leave fans sobbing and would definitely have a huge impact on the Street going forward.

We can’t believe we’re even saying this but it has been suggested that RITA could die in the episode. Please no!

David’s got a big storyline coming up (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Corriedale theories 8. David

David Platt is a true Corrie icon, with Jack P Shepherd having been on the soap for 25 years. He had a near-death experience earlier this year when he was hit by a car, but fortunately pulled through. But, could David die this time around?

“We know David is [in the crossover] and he did survive a brush with death earlier this year; though I do truly hope it’s not him given he’s my favourite character again now,” one Reddit used commented.

Another exclaimed: “Nooo, not David! Would be devastating.”

9. Tim

A final suggestion is that Tim Metcalfe could be the one to die. He’s a fan favourite, and his death would completely destroy Sally.

One suggestion said: “Tim? I mean, I hope not, but could it be?”

Another viewer replied: “This is it. When I think of popular characters, I don’t really want any of them to be killed off! I hope it’s not Tim too.”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

