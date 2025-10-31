Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank to star in Young Frankenstein the Musical after Billy ‘axe’

Daniel Brocklebank has bagged a role on stage as he gets his jazz hands at the ready in a musical following his Coronation Street ‘axe.’

Billy Mayhew’s final scenes on the cobbles will air in the upcoming festive months.

And, Daniel’s already looking forward to a new era on stage – and it’s just around the corner.

Billy’s set to ‘die’ (Credit: ITV)

Billy Mayhew’s Corrie exit

In May, it was announced that Billy Mayhew would be leaving Corrie this Christmas in an issue-based storyline.

Corrie producer Kate Brooks revealed: “Billy will be involved in a major storyline over the coming months, which will see him tested in ways he never imagined, as friendships and his faith are pushed to the limit.

“We’re incredibly sad to bid farewell to Dan. He has been fantastic in some of Corrie’s biggest storylines over the past few years, most notably Paul’s MND.

“An actor of immeasurable talent and skill, and an absolute treasure behind the scenes – he will be missed by all of us on the cobbles.”

A source told The Sun that bosses had not only decided to ‘axe’ Billy, but had also made the decision to ‘kill him off.’

“Corrie bosses are busy plotting how to kill off Billy, having decided to axe Daniel earlier this year.

“There aren’t any plans to bring him back onto the soap. So it makes sense to make his exit the most impactful and explosive it can be.

“It’s likely Billy will be a focus point of the Christmas/New Year storylines, with fans expected to be at the edge of their seats in the run-up.”

He’s taking to the stage (Credit: Everyman Playhouse)

Daniel Brocklebank lands musical role away from Coronation Street

From December – January, Daniel Brocklebank will be taking to the stage in Young Frankenstein the Musical. This will be his first confirmed acting role since leaving Corrie.

He’ll be performing at Liverpool Playhouse in the Hope Mill Theatre’s production, playing the role of Dr Fredrick Frankenstein.

The musical has a five week run, running from 3rd December 2025 to 3rd January 2026.

Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein tells the story of the grandson of Victor Frankenstein who moves to Transylvania. In the musical, the likes of Amelia Adams, Jessica Martin, and Pete Gallagher will join him.

