Coronation Street star Simon Gregson sparks split fears as he heads out without wedding ring

Coronation Street star Simon Gregson has sparked fears that he has split from wife Emma after being spotted out without his wedding ring. This comes amid rumours that the pair’s marriage is in trouble, with Emma also being seen without her wedding ring last month.

Steve McDonald star Simon and wife Emma Gleave tied the knot back in 2010. However, rumours have grown in recent months that the pair’s marriage is trouble. This comes amid missing wedding rings and strange occurrences on their paperwork.

With Simon’s ring now adding to the rumour mill, such speculation only grows.

Simon and Emma married in 2010 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Simon Gregson sparks split rumours as he appears without wedding ring

And now, new pictures obtained by The Sun show Simon in a supermarket car park – minus the wedding band on his ring finger. These images will undoubtedly lead to further speculation that his marriage is in trouble.

Speculation began last month as she business documents reportedly listed the cafe owner as his ‘estranged’ wife. However, a source told The Sun that “Simon and Emma have not split and are still very much together.”

“Simon has no idea why Emma is listed as his ‘estranged wife’ in financial paperwork,” the tabloid’s source continued last month.

Emma shares three children with the I’m A Celebrity star (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

How long have Simon and Emma been together?

Prior to their 2010 marriage, Simon and Emma lived together for five years. They have three children together: sons Alfie, 17, Harry, 15, and Henry, 8. In 2018, the couple opened up about how she almost died to an ectopic pregnancy.

“As they were taking me down to theatre I just kept thinking, I’m going to die – this is it, I’m not going to make it,” Emma told OK! Magazine.

“They told me Emma would’ve died if it had been left for a few more hours,” Simon added. “She was literally two hours away from death.”

Deciding that they couldn’t risk another pregnancy after nearly losing Emma, Simon revealed how he planned to get a vasectomy instead.

“I would love her to have [a daughter] – but now, after nearly losing her, I’m going in and having the snip,” he revealed at the time.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!