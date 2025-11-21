Coronation Street star reveals truth behind sudden exit

Comedian and Coronation Street star Jack Carroll has broken his silence following his departure from the soap earlier this year.

After Bobby Crawford’s big storyline with dad Rob Donovan’s prison escape, the character vanished without explanation.

Jack has now admitted that subtle, low‑key exits are becoming the norm in Weatherfield.

Bobby left earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Jack Carroll speaks out after sudden soap exit

Speaking to The Sun, Jack explained that a low-key exit was what he wanted. The decision to leave the cobbles was difficult but one that has allowed him to go on tour as a comedian again.

And, it has also meant that there’s a possibility that he could return to the soap in the future.

He said: “That seems to be the trend in the way that they do exits now, it’s a bit more low key because it gives everybody then a bit more flexibility if you need to rearrange some pieces of the jigsaw in the future, that there’s that bit of flexibility there.

“So yeah, I was kind of grateful that they gave me that opportunity really, and didn’t kind of kill me off or anything like that. So yeah, I think in terms of ways to go, that was ideal for kind of my situation and what I needed at the time.”

He then admitted that the exit opened the door up ‘to a future return.’

Bobby left to travel with Simon (Credit: ITV)

Bobby Crawford’s departure from the cobbles

Earlier this year, Bobby Crawford reached out to Rob Donovan, asking if he’d donate a kidney to Carla Connor. Rob pretended to play along, even staging a heroic act with Matty Radcliffe when Bobby was threatened at knifepoint in the prison visiting room.

With Bobby now on side, Rob seized his chance to break free and went on to hold Carla hostage.

The dramatic saga ended with Rob back behind bars, while Bobby was left wracked with guilt for ever letting his dad back into their lives.

Also burning bridges with friend Lauren, Bobby decided to go on holiday. He joined Simon Barlow on his travels abroad. Although viewers were left baffled over his very silent exit, with an explanation over his absence only being given once he’d already technically left.

It was then revealed that Bobby wouldn’t be returning to the cobbles. He had decided to stay out there with his mate.

But, could he return to the soap in the future?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

