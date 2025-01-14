Coronation Street: Bobby should’ve been killed in prison hostage scenes, fans blast

Fans of Coronation Street were left disappointed by the outcome of last night’s prison riot – complaining that the controversial Bobby Donovan should have been killed by murderous Matty. This came as he visited his dad, Rob, in prison – only for Matty to strike, holding Bobby and a female warden hostage.

Rob managed to talk Matty down, defusing the situation, and saving his son’s life. It was revealed that this had been part of his scheme to get out of prison, but Bobby had been taken in by his dad’s act, and continued to sing his praises to Carla.

Rob’s return as a villain to be reckoned with had fans cheering – but other viewers were more disappointed by Bobby’s continued survival.

Matty took Bobby hostage (Credit: ITV)

Bobby should have been killed in prison attack, Coronation Street fans say

As the episode aired, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. And many agreed that Matty should have killed Bobby.

“Was hoping this was the writers chance to get rid of Bobby by getting him shivved in the jail. But alas, no,” bemoaned one fan.

“Thought it would be nice to have Rob back but he saved Bobby so that’s me done with him,” said another.

“Everyone praying Matty kills Bobby so we can all move on from that horrendous character,” a third sighed.

“I was hoping that was going to be the end of the god awful Bobby,” said another viewer.

As the episode ended, Bobby was alive and loud as ever. But what is Rob’s endgame here?

Rob’s up to something (Credit: ITV)

What is Rob up to?

Sneaky Rob is clearly plotting something… but what? Perhaps this is his unusual way of making amends with his son, and being viewed in his eyes as a hero. Or perhaps he’s after revenge on his family, for leaving him behind bars?

Next week’s Coronation Street will see Carla visit Rob in prison. As they come face-to-face, he tries to prove that he’s changed for the better. And, as they talk, Carla considers taking his kidney. But will she be able to find the £100k to cover the surgery?

