Coronation Street fans predict split for Carla and Lisa as Becky comes between them

Becky Swain weaved her way back into Lisa Swain’s life, and Coronation Street fans predict a split for Carla and the detective.

Now that Lisa’s wife has ‘returned from the dead,’ she’s on a mission to win Lisa and Betsy back.

Carla’s in completely new territory with this whole situation and it’s caused some tension for her family.

Becky’s quest to win her family back

Becky Swain has only just arrived in Weatherfield. But, she’s already made quite the mark in such a short space of time.

Revealing herself to be very much alive, Becky explained to Lisa that she only faked her own death to protect her and Betsy from a criminal organisation that was out to get them.

Now that the leader of the group – Curtis – had died, she reckoned it was safer to return to see them.

She then asked Lisa if she could see Betsy but Lisa told her to stay out of their daughter’s life as she’d already caused her enough heartbreak.

Carla Connor tried to support Lisa the best way she could but Lisa wasn’t impressed when Carla suggested that Betsy seeing Becky would be the best thing for her.

Coronation Street fans fear Carla and Lisa split

Corrie fans have grown concerned that Becky might indeed get her way and succeed in taking her family back.

Carla and Lisa are currently engaged, but the return of Lisa’s wife and the ‘love of her life’ could be a huge spanner in the works. And, fans are worried that a breakup is inevitable for Swarla.

One fan wrote on X: “The temporary split is coming faster than I thought! Carla will be the one who initiates that. I don’t blame her. Lisa’s baggage and the constant ‘my wife’s’ and the LOML comment with ZERO situational awareness about her (Carla being there!)”

Another warned: “I swear if Betsy tries to break up Carla and Lisa so her mums can get back together, I will never be a Betsy defender again!”

Another said: “Becky better not break up Swarla or I’ll be FUMIN’.”

A fourth Coronation Street fan shared: “I can’t shake the feeling that Becky was expecting to pick up where she left off with Lisa & Betsy & that’s not realistic after she played dead for nearly 4 years. I hope Swarla don’t break up!”

A final person finished: “Their temporary break up is going to kill me!!!”

