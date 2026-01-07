Coronation Street star Paula Lane gives birth to baby boy and announces adorable name

Coronation Street star Paula Lane has given birth to a baby boy and has announced his adorable name on social media.

The soap star’s baby was due in December, with fans awaiting to hear when Paula would welcome her baby into the world.

Taking to social media this afternoon (Wednesday, January 7), Paula revealed that that time had come! Her newborn has made an entrance into the world.

Paula’s given birth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Paula Lane gives birth to baby boy

On Instagram today, after announcing the news of her pregnancy back in August, Paula revealed that she and husband Tom Shaw have finally met their son for the first time.

Sharing a series of photos, Paula could be seen swaddling her newborn son, with another black-and-white photo showing her dog cuddled up next to a pair on teeny tiny baby boots.

Husband Tom could then be seen holding his son is a proud father moment while also holding an alcoholic drink in the other arm to celebrate – conveniently named Paddy. Why? Because the couple have chosen to give their baby boy the adorable name of Patrick.

Captioning the post, Paula wrote: “Welcome to the ranch Patrick. We are all completely and utterly in love. So longed for…thank you for completing us.”

Noting the Irish connection, Paula then accompanied this announcement with a series of emojis which included a rainbow and green clover.

Her baby has a super cute name (Credit: ITV)

Soap stars rush to congratulate actress on baby announcement

A series of soap stars have now rushed to send their love to Paula and her family following the birth of Patrick.

Laura Norton, who plays Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale, wrote: “Amazing congrats beautiful.”

Coronation Street actress Melissa Johns also said: “Congratulations lovely one!! Enjoy the wintery snuggles.”

Other followers also beamed with joy and happiness for the actress.

One commented: “Wooo congratulations Paula so happy for you. He’s gorgeous.”

Another shared: “Many congratulations to you all.”

