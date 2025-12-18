Coronation Street cast shower soap favourite with love over festive baby bump photos ahead of baby number three

Coronation Street actress Paula Lane is counting down the days until she welcomes her third little one, and she’s been giving fans a peek at her baby bump online.

This week, the Coronation Street star treated her Instagram followers to a mini photo dump, sharing snapshots from her life over the past few weeks.

One standout image saw Paula in black and white, cradling her growing bump and revealing that she’s in the final stretch of her pregnancy. Excitement is clearly building as she prepares to welcome another addition to her family.

Coronation Street actress Paula Lane issues major baby bump update on social media

Paula Lane, beloved for her role as Kylie Platt, gave fans a pregnancy update yesterday (Wednesday, December 18). She’s nearing the arrival of her third child, with partner Tom Shaw.

The couple first shared the exciting news back in August, with Paula announcing: “Some special news to share from us @sirtomshaw. Christmas just got a bit more magical. Our baby boy due December 2025.”

In her latest Instagram post, Paula treated followers to a ‘little life lately’ photo dump, reflecting on the final weeks of her pregnancy. She wrote: “As we gear up for a big family change I’m embracing these next few special days and feeling truly grateful to have been blessed with this pregnancy. It has flown by but in a beautiful way.”

Among the snaps, Paula showed off her growing baby bump and even shared her birthing pool from @gentle_births, noting: “I’ve had two previous home births, all born in the same room!”

Already mum to Arthur and Penny, Paula is now eagerly awaiting the newest addition to the family.

Soap co-stars send love to expecting mum Paula Lane

Paula’s former Coronation Street and Emmerdale co-stars have now taken to the online comments section. They’ve shared their excitement for the star as she gears up to the big moment.

Beth Sutherland star Lisa George wrote: “So beautiful xxx”

Catherine Tyldesley who plays Coronation Street returnee Eva Price also added: “Gorgeous momma . You don’t half suit pregnancy xxxx”

Emmerdale actress Laura Norton commented: “You’re all bump. Beautiful.”

It’s definitely an exciting time for the soap star actress and her expanding family!

